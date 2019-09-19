Walking around Cambridge, you see Britain’s unbroken past. The town centre hasn’t changed much since Isaac Newton’s day. If he reappeared at Trinity College tomorrow, he’d easily find his way around.

Like Cambridge, the British mainland has meandered along nicely since Newton’s death in 1727: no conquest, dictatorship, revolution, famine or civil war. The sea prevented invasions; coal made Britain the first industrialised power. Few Britons developed strong ideologies that they were motivated to kill for.

How to square this historical stability with the UK’s newfound instability? A funny man gets installed as prime minister, suspends parliament and threatens to ignore a law against a no-deal Brexit, despite his own government’s warnings of possible food riots and shortages of medicines and fresh water.

Less noticed but chillingly for Europeans with a memory, Boris Johnson plans to de-emphasise Theresa May’s offer of a close future defence relationship with the EU.

What explains Britain’s transformation? I suspect it’s precisely the country’s historical stability that has made many of today’s Britons insouciant about risk. They have forgotten that history can hurt.

Other countries remember. I was born in Uganda in 1969, when it was a hopeful country enjoying new independence. Fifteen months later, Idi Amin staged a military coup, and soon bodies were being dumped in the Nile. My parents, émigrés from apartheid South Africa, already knew how countries could go wrong. I now live in France, which remains haunted by Vichy and Algeria.

Britain has no comparable traumas. Terrible things do happen there but chiefly to poor people — which is how the country is supposed to work. Even the losses suffered during two world wars have been reconfigured into proud national moments. The widespread American guilt about slavery is almost absent here.

And so, Britain has a uniquely untroubled relationship with its past, and a suspicion of anything new. No wonder the natural ruling party calls itself “Conservative”.

Britain’s ruling classes are especially nostalgic, because they live amid the glorious past: the family’s country home, then ancient public school, Oxbridge and Westminster. They felt Britain was so secure from constitutional outrages that they never bothered to write a constitution.

But it’s wrong to blame British insouciance (embodied by Johnson) on the elite. It extends across all classes. Most Britons have learnt to be politically unserious. Hence their tolerance for toy newspapers they know to be mendacious — Britons’ ironic relationship with their tabloids puzzles many foreigners.

Postwar Britons — the most shielded generation in this shielded country’s history — voted Brexit not out of fanaticism but in a spirit of “Why not?” Many Leave voters argued additionally that “Things can’t get worse”, which any Ugandan could have told them was mistaken. Some Leavers even seemed to crave a bit of history.

After three years of Brexit, the enactment of ancient British political traditions is now an international spectator sport. Foreigners marvel at the Queen “proroguing” parliament, or the speaker of parliament urging the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster to “Be a good boy!” Most countries have lost such rituals, or updated them.

Yet it’s becoming clear that insouciance about history can induce blindness. Tellingly, Brexit has unexpectedly stumbled over the Northern Irish border: most Britons have never understood the one bit of the UK where people were willing to kill for their beliefs. It also turns out that an unwritten constitution can be abused by unscrupulous rulers.

That’s particularly true in the British system, which favours a strong executive, warns the constitutional expert Colin Talbot: “Many powers once held by the monarch have simply been transferred, in practice, to the prime minister. The arbitrary power of the PM to prorogue parliament is a case in point.”

Who knew? Or to quote Irish commentator Fintan O’Toole: “There is a deep complacency which is tied up with British exceptionalism, which is: ‘This stuff happens to other people, it doesn’t happen to us.’ ”

Many Britons remain insouciant even now. Surprising numbers support Johnson’s assault on parliament, while others continue to treat “Boris” as a character from farce. In a packed pub in Cambridge, I chatted with friends about the latest Brexit plot twists. The TV on the wall showed the government’s own warnings about no deal, then the sports results. We had a good evening.

When people warn how a country can unravel, the usual example is 1930s Germany. A more likely outcome for Britain is Argentina.

I visited Buenos Aires during yet another currency crisis in 2002. The streets were lined with fine, decaying buildings. In 1929 this had been one of the 10 richest countries on earth. Then came decades of populism, disappointment, emigration and bafflement. I met a man who said he’d realised he’d been expelled from the developed world when Amazon rejected his credit card.

The latest president had just fled the presidential palace by helicopter. I interviewed a contender for his succession, Mauricio Macri, spouting nationalism and proclaiming himself an Argentine de Gaulle. Today he’s president, overseeing another currency collapse. Britons ought to be more worried.

