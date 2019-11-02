Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The prime minister finally succeeded in calling a general election this week, so Britain is heading to the polls on December 12. How is the campaign going to shake up? How did the launches for Labour and the Brexit party go? What will be the key themes? Plus, we discuss why so many female moderate Conservatives are quitting politics and the changing face of parliament. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Laura Hughes and Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSweeney.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.