Paul Cézanne (1839—1906) is one of the most highly regarded and enigmatic artists of the late 19th century. He approached painting as a process and investigation, injecting uncertainty. He linked the formal process of making art to his personal experiences. He spent most of his life wrestling with what it meant to be a modern painter and was sceptical about the world he lived in, from political unrest in France to a continually accelerating way of life.

© National Gallery of Art, Washington, gift of Eugene and Agnes E Meyer ‘Château Noir’, 1900-04 This uncompleted neo-Gothic house, en route to the village of Le Tholonet in the foothills of Montagne Sainte-Victoire, and known to locals as “Devil’s Castle”, was familiar to Cézanne from childhood. In the 1880-90s, he rented rooms in it to store materials, as he loved working in its extensive rocky grounds. Following the death of Cézanne’s mother in 1897, he was left without a home in his native town. He tried to buy the château in 1899, but his offer was rejected. The landscape is moody and dark, reflecting the emotions he felt for the home he coveted but was never to own. The composition was worked and reworked from 1900-04. X-rays and historical research show that Cézanne had several “campaigns” or stages of composition. That created an incredibly thick impasto on the parts he reworked, with visible ridges of paint in layers. He was not satisfied with the proportions on the canvas, so he added strips to the left and right edges to provide a greater horizontal impact and used thinned-down paint. Cézanne could take years to finish a canvas, but on this he worked quickly and outdoors, as he had during his Impressionist years, painting side by side with Camille Pissarro. He often would not even wait for the oil to dry before applying another layer, dislodging partly dried paint and leaving idiosyncratic “bumps” on the surface. This work was probably in his studio when he died. It went to his son Paul, then via his two dealers into private hands. It was bought in New York in the 1920s and bequeathed to the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC by Eugene and Agnes E Meyer in 1958.

© Von der Heydt-Museum Wuppertal/Germany ‘Femme nue (Leda?)’, 1885-87 The names of Cézanne’s works derive from exhibition catalogues and publications, because the artist himself rarely titled his paintings. Femme Nue (Leda?) was exhibited until the late 1920s as Nana, but published as Leda, including in Ambroise Vollard’s 1914 monograph Paul Cézanne. It is consistent with his style in the early 1880s. The Greek myth of Leda being seduced by Zeus in the guise of a swan is portrayed in works in the Louvre. But recent research shows Cézanne in fact copied the image from the label of a bottle of champagne released in 1880 under the brand Nana, named after the successful novel by the painter’s great childhood friend Émile Zola. He juxtaposed the image of a nude with a still life of pears at a different angle. That illustrates how, as in his sketchbooks, he often combined compositions on the same plane. X-ray analysis revealed the still life was cut out of the canvas at some point, and later reattached and retouched. The colours on the outstretched arm shift from emerald to a darker bluish-green. His technique of parallel brushstrokes carefully overlaid every tache on the next, with the colour slightly different each time. He mixed colours directly on his brush, and used colour rather than light to create three-dimensional impressions. Like many Impressionists, he used commercially available materials: re-primed canvases, lightweight stretchers, collapsible easels that could be carried outdoors, tubed pigments and brushes created with the tip flattened rather than traditionally round. The poet Rainer Maria Rilke said Cézanne used 16 shades of blue derived from a few pigments.

© Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), 2022 ‘Still Life with Fruit Dish’, 1879-80 The British art historian Roger Fry highlighted this work in his influential 1927 book Cézanne: A Study of His Development, which helped make the artist such a phenomenon in the English-speaking world. Fry described it as the composition in which Cézanne mastered his constructive brushwork, balanced composition and complex perspective. Cézanne’s most focused and intense work took place in his studio. Here, in isolation, he experimented with and elevated still-life painting, traditionally considered the least important of the art genres. In contrast to painting outdoors, in the studio he could control his subject — staging, arranging, propping up and tilting the objects as he desired. Cézanne reportedly boasted, “With an apple I will astonish Paris.” He repeatedly used a narrow range of everyday, locally produced or readily available household supplies and objects — apples, grapes, a wine glass, a fruit dish. He builds the volume by colour alone . . . . . . rather than the interplay of light and shade. Cézanne overturns the 500-year classical tradition by combining different perspectives on the same picture plane. He believed that conventional perspective, which uses a single viewpoint, did not accurately reflect how we perceive the world. He uses several viewpoints to create a shallow, compressed space that flattens the sculptural volumes of dish, glass and fruit. The work belonged to Paul Gauguin, who featured it in the background of his own Woman in Front of a Still Life by Cézanne, painted in 1890. He said he would rather sell the last shirt off his back than this picture, but eventually was forced to part with it to pay for his medical treatment. David Rockefeller ultimately acquired it and bequeathed it to New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Natalia Sidlina is a curator of international art at Tate Modern. She is the lead curator of The EY Exhibition: Cezanne, which is on until 12 March 2023. Read the FT’s review here

