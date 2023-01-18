Curator’s picks: Cézanne at London’s Tate Modern
Paul Cézanne (1839—1906) is one of the most highly regarded and enigmatic artists of the late 19th century. He approached painting as a process and investigation, injecting uncertainty. He linked the formal process of making art to his personal experiences. He spent most of his life wrestling with what it meant to be a modern painter and was sceptical about the world he lived in, from political unrest in France to a continually accelerating way of life.
Natalia Sidlina is a curator of international art at Tate Modern. She is the lead curator of The EY Exhibition: Cezanne, which is on until 12 March 2023. Read the FT’s review here
