The Chinese Communist party congress — in pictures

Communist party delegates have gathered at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to hear Xi Jinping, China’s president, set out plans for the next five years.

© Roman Pilipey/EPA

Communist party stewards prepare to protect delegates from the rain

© Kevin Frayer/Getty

A Chinese military band strikes up at the start of the gathering

© Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Security personnel show their military bearing as they take their positions

© Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty

Delegates, some representing ethnic minorities, take their seats

© Lintao Zhang/Getty

President Xi Jinping, left, greets former president Jiang Zemin

© Lintao Zhang/Getty

President Xi, right, chats with his predecessor, Hu Jintao

© HOW HWEE YOUNG How Hwee Young/EPA

Delegates observe a minute’s silence for past revolutionaries

© Thomas Peter/Reuters

Mr Xi bows before his opening address

© Jason Lee/Reuters

His speech lasted almost four hours

© Lintao Zhang/Getty

The Great Hall of the People, packed for the president’s opening address

© Lintao Zhang/Getty

Mr Jiang gives a document his close attention

© Roman Pilipey/AFP

Military delegates in good cheer after the opening ceremony