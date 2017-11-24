Listen to this article
Crisis talks Angela Merkel, German chancellor and leader of the German Christian Democrats, departs in the early morning after preliminary coalition talks collapsed following the withdrawal of the Free Democratic party
Finishing touches Model Georgia Fowler of New Zealand is made up backstage before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai
Building blocks A woman and a child in a pushchair walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan
In limbo Displaced Iraqi children from the former embattled city of Mosul are seen at a UN Children’s Fund school at the Hasan Al-Sham camp, some 40km east of Erbil in northern Iraq
Panda position Workers wearing panda masks use a wireless device to detect the location of Yingxue, a panda that has received survival training, at a protection base before reintroducing it to the wild in Wolong, Sichuan province, China
Poppy puzzle Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Poppyscotland factory in Edinburgh
Call for change Protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe call for Robert Mugabe to resign as president at a prayer meeting outside parliament
Bollywood protest Veiled members of India’s Rajput community listen to a speech by their leader as they gather to protest against the release of film Padmavati in Mumbai, India
Mugabe bows out Zimbabweans celebrate outside the parliament building in the capital Harare after hearing the news that Robert Mugabe had finally resigned as president
Remember them A woman writes in the golden book at the memorial of victims outside the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, before the verdict in the genocide trial of former Bosnian Serbian commander Ratko Mladic
Upping their game Monaco’s Radamel Falcao scores the team’s first goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Stade Louis II, Monaco
Thanksgiving exodus Travellers arrive to catch their flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US
Wing and a prayer A Rohingya boy flies a kite at Balukhali refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia
Line of fire An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank and his comrade stands nearby in the Golan Heights, close to Israel’s frontier with Syria
Red or dare Philip Hammond, chancellor of the exchequer, stands outside 11 Downing Street with his red box before presenting the 2017 Budget to UK parliament
Room with a view A preview of the comprehensive retrospective of Amedeo Modigliani’s work at Tate Modern in London
Goldfinger A worker applies colour to strings that will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India
Crocodile cheers Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s incoming president, centre, widely known as “the Crocodile”, gestures as he speaks to supporters at the ruling Zanu-PF party headquarters in Harare