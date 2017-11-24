Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

© Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Crisis talks Angela Merkel, German chancellor and leader of the German Christian Democrats, departs in the early morning after preliminary coalition talks collapsed following the withdrawal of the Free Democratic party

© AP Photo/Andy Wong

Finishing touches Model Georgia Fowler of New Zealand is made up backstage before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai

© Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Building blocks A woman and a child in a pushchair walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan

© Safin Hamed/AFP/Getty Images

In limbo Displaced Iraqi children from the former embattled city of Mosul are seen at a UN Children’s Fund school at the Hasan Al-Sham camp, some 40km east of Erbil in northern Iraq

© Reuters

Panda position Workers wearing panda masks use a wireless device to detect the location of Yingxue, a panda that has received survival training, at a protection base before reintroducing it to the wild in Wolong, Sichuan province, China

© Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Poppy puzzle Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Poppyscotland factory in Edinburgh

© Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Call for change Protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe call for Robert Mugabe to resign as president at a prayer meeting outside parliament

© Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Bollywood protest Veiled members of India’s Rajput community listen to a speech by their leader as they gather to protest against the release of film Padmavati in Mumbai, India

© Ben Curtis/AP

Mugabe bows out Zimbabweans celebrate outside the parliament building in the capital Harare after hearing the news that Robert Mugabe had finally resigned as president

© John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

Remember them A woman writes in the golden book at the memorial of victims outside the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, before the verdict in the genocide trial of former Bosnian Serbian commander Ratko Mladic

© Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Upping their game Monaco’s Radamel Falcao scores the team’s first goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Stade Louis II, Monaco

© David Goldman/AP

Thanksgiving exodus Travellers arrive to catch their flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US

© AFP

Wing and a prayer A Rohingya boy flies a kite at Balukhali refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia

© Ammar Awad/Reuters

Line of fire An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank and his comrade stands nearby in the Golan Heights, close to Israel’s frontier with Syria

© Tolga Akmen/FT

Red or dare Philip Hammond, chancellor of the exchequer, stands outside 11 Downing Street with his red box before presenting the 2017 Budget to UK parliament

© Charlie Bibby/Financial Times

Room with a view A preview of the comprehensive retrospective of Amedeo Modigliani’s work at Tate Modern in London

© Amit Dave/Reuters

Goldfinger A worker applies colour to strings that will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India

© AFP/Getty Images

Crocodile cheers Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s incoming president, centre, widely known as “the Crocodile”, gestures as he speaks to supporters at the ruling Zanu-PF party headquarters in Harare