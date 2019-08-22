Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

European Commission officials tell the FT they are planning news rules that will give EU citizens explicit rights over the use of their facial recognition data, the IMF backs the scrapping of a longstanding age restriction, clearing the way for Kristalina Georgieva to take the top spot, President Emmanuel Macron of France scraps the tradition of a joint final communiqué at the G7 summit and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting reveal a split among officials over the July interest rate cut. Plus, the FT’s US economics editor, Brendan Greeley, tells us what the world’s monetary policymakers will be discussing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this weekend.

