Endless buys Jones the Bootmaker

Jones the Bootmaker has been acquired by Endless, a UK private equity investor for £11m.

In the lead up to the sale there were worries about job losses but Endless said 72 stores and the head office would continue to operate as normal.

The acquisition secures the future for a business that is in its 160th year of trading, the buyout group said in a statement. Over 800 jobs have been saved, Endless said.

Jones was established in 1857 and has become a well-known brand on British high street.

The business sells shoes for men and women under its own brand name and also a range of well-known high end brands.

Endless previous retail investments include The Works Stores, Bathstore.com and The West Cornwall Pasty Company.

It also has experience of the footwear sector from its former ownership of Peter Black International which was one of the UK’s largest footwear distributors.

Andrew Smith, the Endless partner who led the investment, said: “Jones is a well-known and loved brand on the UK High Street.

“We recognise that there is a lot of work to be done to transform the company to secure long-term stability for the business and its employees but we are delighted to be working with the team and can see the opportunities for an exciting future.”