We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

Economic indicators

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Argentina risks hyperinflation after election giveaways and dollar pledge

Identify two policy changes implemented by Massa to build goodwill with voters

What is the cumulative cost of these policies as a percentage of GDP?

How are these policies likely to be financed?

Why do analysts predict that inflation will increase? Explain

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox