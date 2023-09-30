© Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Economic indicators

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Argentina risks hyperinflation after election giveaways and dollar pledge

  • Identify two policy changes implemented by Massa to build goodwill with voters

  • What is the cumulative cost of these policies as a percentage of GDP?

  • How are these policies likely to be financed? 

  • Why do analysts predict that inflation will increase? Explain

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.