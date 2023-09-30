US High School Economics class: Argentina risks hyperinflation after election giveaways and dollar pledge
Specification:
Economic indicators
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Argentina risks hyperinflation after election giveaways and dollar pledge
Identify two policy changes implemented by Massa to build goodwill with voters
What is the cumulative cost of these policies as a percentage of GDP?
How are these policies likely to be financed?
Why do analysts predict that inflation will increase? Explain
Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox
