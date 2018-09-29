Thank you for your help!

Research psyschologist Christine Blasey Ford never sought the limelight, but she this week became the centerpiece of one of Washington’s most extraordinary political dramas in recent years, writes Courtney Weaver in a profile. A professor at Palo Alto University, she was forced out of quiet anonymity after she contacted Congress with the accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers in the Maryland suburbs

Alternately clinical and teary, she stuck clearly to her story with testimony that riveted the American public. She was so convincing that at least one Republican senator has insisted that the FBI investigate her claims before a final vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination.

John Thornhill writes about how we are now living in a highly uncertain and interconnected world of quantum politics, which helps explain the success of US president Donald Trump.

Elaine Moore thinks it is disturbing that so many companies blame their poor results on the immediate weather — snow, heat, rain — while so few are taking steps to deal with climate change risk.

Steve Richards explores the UK Labour Party’s contradictory messages about the likelihood and logistics of a second Brexit referendum.

Katie Martin observes that for cyclists, hell is other riders — and potholes.

Merryn Somerset Webb argues that employee share ownership is a brilliant idea, but argues that the current proposal for it is flawed. She proposes a better alternative that would involved staff pension plans.

What you’ve been saying

Quality of life is far more important than its length: letter from Elizabeth Balsom, London, UK

Why all the fuss about a slowing in the rate of increase in life expectancy? I couldn’t care less how long I live, as long as I can see, hear, move without pain and am not a victim of dementia. Longevity tables seem to ignore quality of life. If my mother had died at 85 instead of 95, she would have had “a good life”. As it was, her last decade was wretched. I am reminded of Dickens’ description of the little crossing sweeper in Bleak House: “Jo lives — that is to say, Jo has not yet died."

In response to "Dollar dominance prevails despite global efforts" Mindful Quant says:

Reading the tea leaves of hedging patterns: rising USD loan values (and cost of capital) are offset by local GDP and inflation-linked assets. Perhaps this will export some inflation to US markets?

Compelling companies to forecast would not work: letter from David Damant, Stamford, Lincolnshire, UK

I suggest that Neil Chisman’s proposals of requiring companies to provide forecasts would not work ( Letters, September 27). I once attended a panel on the subject in New York, and apart from my own contribution the only topic discussed the whole morning was who would sue whom if the forecasts were wrong — and they will always be subject to change, often at frequent intervals (would the company be therefore required to provide constant updates?) If companies were required to give forecasts they would be so legally careful as to be useless. Leave the forecasting to analysts.

