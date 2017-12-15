Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else

What happens when you take the principles of finance and use them to answer some big philosophical questions? Author and Harvard business and law professor Mihir Desai joins Matt Klein to talk about this and more. 

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved.
Latest from Alphachat podcast
myFT

Follow the topics related to this show

Take a tour of myFT

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.