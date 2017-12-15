Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else
What happens when you take the principles of finance and use them to answer some big philosophical questions? Author and Harvard business and law professor Mihir Desai joins Matt Klein to talk about this and more.
