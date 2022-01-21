James Walton

All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

  1. Which US airline has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia?

  2. What is Volkswagen’s biggest ever selling model of car?

  3. In the TV comedy series The Fast Show, who played Swiss Toni, Ralph and Colin Hunt?

  4. Damien Oliver riding #9 Bermadez wins race 7, the Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final
    © Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

    In which month is Australia’s biggest horse race, the Melbourne Cup, held?

  5. What’s the largest Canadian province?

  6. The battles of Isandlwana and Rorke’s Drift took place during which war?

  7. By what name was the Haitian leader François Duvalier commonly known?

  8. In Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, what is Dr Frankenstein’s first name?

  9. © David Cabrera Navarro/Alamy

    Rusty Nail and Old Fashioned are cocktails made with which spirit?

  10. Which 2011 film — whose cast includes Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Bill Nighy — was adapted from Deborah Moggach’s novel These Foolish Things?

