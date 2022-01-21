FT Weekend Quiz: Volkswagen, Melbourne Cup and ‘These Foolish Things’
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
Which US airline has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia?
What is Volkswagen’s biggest ever selling model of car?
In the TV comedy series The Fast Show, who played Swiss Toni, Ralph and Colin Hunt?
In which month is Australia’s biggest horse race, the Melbourne Cup, held?
What’s the largest Canadian province?
The battles of Isandlwana and Rorke’s Drift took place during which war?
By what name was the Haitian leader François Duvalier commonly known?
In Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, what is Dr Frankenstein’s first name?
Rusty Nail and Old Fashioned are cocktails made with which spirit?
Which 2011 film — whose cast includes Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Bill Nighy — was adapted from Deborah Moggach’s novel These Foolish Things?
