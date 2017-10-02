Readers’ suggestions for 50 ideas to change the world

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

In September, we asked FT readers to help us find 50 ideas with the potential to change the world and we have received a large number of suggestions. The responses have been varied, ranging from a few words in a tweet to detailed diagrams.

Not only are the ideas themselves intriguing — anything from generating energy from kites to flushable wet wipes — but they have also told us a lot about the concerns of Financial Times readers.

Energy and resources

By far the largest number of suggestions have been for the resources category, reflecting widespread concerns about energy supply and fossil fuels running out. There are numerous suggestions for new ways to generate power: Conkers Farm in Stevenage, in the UK, wrote about its project to collect food waste from schools to turn into biogas. A company called Red to Blue told us about a proposal for tunnels that would generate energy from the rise and fall of the tide. Just 75 such installations could provide enough power for the UK’s energy needs, it says.

One particularly intriguing idea came from Vijo Varkey in Dubai, who proposes generating energy by paving roads with piezoelectric crystals that generate a small electric current when vehicles drive over them. Last May, the FT wrote about a Qualcomm technology for roads that could wirelessly charge electric cars as they drove over them. Might piezoelectric crystals be combined with this idea?

John Bruce wrote to us about ways in which nitrogen, which makes up some 78 per cent of the earth’s atmosphere, might be used as an energy source, using its expansion as it warmed up from a cooled state.

Notable submissions

Using solar energy to turn seawater and contaminated water into drinking water

Artificial photosynthesis to turn carbon dioxide and water into liquid fuel

Using cooled, liquid nitrogen as an energy source

Molten salt reactors for power generation

Using food waste from schools to create energy

Burning plastic waste instead of fossil fuels

Tidal tunnels to generate electricity

Kite networks generating energy

Paving roads with piezoelectric crystals to create energy

Using ammonia to store energy created by renewable energy plants

Pay-as-you-go water taps connected to the internet of things

Running air conditioning more efficiently with artificial intelligence and sensors

3D printing items instead of buying them

Hydroponic systems for cultivating plants on Mars

New ways to finance energy efficiency upgrades to buildings

Textile recycling

Irrigation systems across Africa

Superconductivity at room temperature

Skills and education

Education suggestions had two strands. One was around teaching people new things — from IT and to how to launch a company to making better decisions. The second was about using new technologies to deliver education more effectively, from virtual worlds to feedback loops that let teachers see exactly how students are learning. Using technology to democratise access to education was a theme. One company, called Bongovate, got in touch to tell us about its platform that would deliver high-quality educational content free to the poor.

Notable submissions

Teaching people how to launch their own company

Teaching people IT skills

Teach children how to be better decision makers

On-demand digital coaching and mentoring

Algorithms to block cyberbullying and trolling on social media

Teaching using 3D virtual environments

Subtitling songs to promote literacy

Learning platform that helps educators understand exactly how, when and why learning happens

Software compression technology to make educational videos easier to download and more affordable

Healthcare

Some of the interesting suggestions for healthcare were for simple diagnostic tests — for example, using mass spectrometry to diagnose illnesses from a drop of urine and affordable clinical kits to test for genes linked with hereditary cancers.

The use of artificial intelligence in this field is also interesting. A company called Verseon got in touch about the molecular modelling engine it has created, which it says can cut the time and cost required to discover a chemical compound that could be used to combat a particular disease.

Notable submissions

Controlling refined sugar with a cap and trade mechanism like the one proposed for carbon emissions

Glucose responsive insulin

Laws to fight obesity

Filming hospital appointments to better co-ordinate aftercare

Technology to prevent people suffering long-term illness from feeling isolated

Coloured surgical sponges to avoid any being left inside the patient during surgery

Magnetic resonance mass spectrometry to cheaply diagnose diseases from a drop of urine

Affordable, clinical grade genetic test that detects genes associated with increased risk of the most common hereditary cancers

A molecular modelling engine to speed up drug discovery

A “clean air barrier” for children in prams and car seats

A voluntary credit greylisting scheme to prevent people with mental illnesses spending all their savings or racking up debt

Nature

Professor Robert Berry of Aston University presented a simple idea — stopping the practice of open-field burning by turning agricultural waste such as stubble into a heat product. Millions of tons of material are burnt at key harvest periods in places like India, creating high levels of pollution.

There were many suggestions around financing carbon emission reduction, and some one-sentence suggestions to say that humans should stop eating meat.

One interesting idea was the seawater greenhouse, where seawater is piped into desert regions, desalinated, and used for cooling and irrigation. A facility like this is already being used to grow tomatoes in South Australia and there are pilots in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Notable submissions

Turning agricultural waste into heat products to stop the practice of open-field burning

Ion propulsion for spacecraft (and travel on earth)

Vegetarianism

New financing mechanisms for carbon emission reduction

Seawater greenhouse — seawater piped into desert regions to cool and irrigate plants

Flushable wet wipes

Use of blockchain to set the price for all goods and services, including the cost of environmental damage

Population growth

Universal basic income — possibly extended to cover the world — was proposed several times for dealing with the challenges posed by population growth. How this would be funded is not clear, but FT readers are certainly concerned about there not being enough work for all in an age of automation.

Many also suggested that some form of blockchain — a digital distributed ledger — could be used to make the financial system work more equitably. The Centre for Citizenship, Enterprise and Governance, a British not-for-profit think-tank, got in touch with a proposal to launch a digital currency that will be linked to values and ethics. In this system, called Seratio, a shirt made with sweatshop labour would cost more than one made using ethical practices.

Notable submissions

Using augmented reality and virtual reality to help urban planning

Digital currency linked to ethics

World Basic Income

Create a global central bank

Expand the EU into the southern hemisphere

Launch hundreds of nanosats to bring communications to people around the equatorial region

Equality of women

Community action to restore degraded land

Obliging people to obtain a licence to have children