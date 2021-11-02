British Airways and Ryanair customers who had turned to the UK competition regulator in the hope it would force the airlines to refund them for flights they were prevented from taking by pandemic lockdown restrictions were left disappointed last month.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which launched the probe last December, dropped the case after concluding it was “insufficiently certain” it would win in the courts. The watchdog had previously said the two airlines might have breached consumer law by offering vouchers or rebooked flights rather than cash refunds.

At the time, Andrea Coscelli, the CMA chief executive, said the uncertainty meant he could “no longer justify the further expense of public money”. The authority’s decision and approach to the case highlighted its limits as a consumer protection watchdog, which often require it to resort to the courts to fulfil that role.

The airline refund case was just one of many issues that unhappy customers complained to the watchdog about during the pandemic. These ranged from refusals to pay refunds for cancelled holidays to private Covid-19 travel test providers overcharging or failing to deliver results on time, if at all.

Within days of the first lockdown last March, the complaints began pouring in, hitting a peak of 15,000 a week.

The regulator, which has no consumer-related fining powers, has at times seemed just as frustrated as the UK public. It has been waiting more than two years for the authority that would enable it to crack down on malpractice and it is still unclear when ministers might finally legislate. The government closed its consultation on these new powers last month.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive: ‘We know there is more that can be done to ensure stronger protections and better outcomes for consumers.’ © Gov.uk

Coscelli told the Financial Times that the proposals to bolster its toolkit, would “help us respond more quickly and effectively to emerging problems”, adding: “We know there is more that can be done to ensure stronger protections and better outcomes for consumers.”

He is looking to secure similar powers to those the CMA has in the competition arena, a role it has expanded post-Brexit when it replaced the European Commission as the UK’s highest antitrust authority. The watchdog can fine companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover for any breach of competition law.

“If we stay close to [the proposals] as they are now, it is a game-changer on the consumer-protection side,” Coscelli explained.

“The CMA’s main gripe is that it has never had the fining powers and the ability to run a [consumer protection] case through to a final decision with penalties,” said Becket McGrath, competition partner at Euclid Law. “The CMA wants to have the equivalent set of [consumer] powers as its competition powers that it can use to effectively take enforcement action against consumer law practices which evolve at a [fast] rate.”

This has left the UK with a consumer watchdog with few teeth, despite the fact the CMA has a statutory duty to promote competition for the benefit of consumers and can pursue businesses that infringe consumer laws through unfair trading terms, for example, or misleading prices. But its only recourse is through the courts, which can turn in to a protracted and costly process.

Elsewhere in Europe, the picture is mixed. In the EU, consumer protection is enforced nationally with regulators in some member states more powerful than their counterparts elsewhere in the bloc.

The Netherlands, France and Poland, for instance, can levy fines on companies of up to 10 per cent of annual turnover for unfair consumer practices. In Italy, the national competition watchdog can fine companies up to €5m for that.

The CMA’s lack of bite was further underlined in August. Ministers bruised by blanket press coverage of poor service and high charges from providers of compulsory Covid-19 travel tests — a market the government created — ordered the watchdog to conduct a “rapid high-level review”.

The CMA lack of bite was underlined when it was ordered to conduct a ‘rapid high-level review’ of the Covid-19 travel test market earlier this year © Milos Drndarevic/Alamy

Unable to levy fines against providers who were breaking the law or to act swiftly to force them to comply, the CMA opened enforcement cases against several. But its limited powers meant there would be no clampdown during the busy summer holiday period. Instead it urged the government to regulate more effectively the market it had created.

The fining powers it needed were first promised in 2019. The government renewed that pledge last year but has so far not committed to when it might act despite the consultation having closed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told the FT in a statement it would do so “when parliamentary time allow[ed].”

Nevertheless, the CMA has used its limited tools to some effect during the pandemic. In October last year, it secured £203m in refunds for Virgin Holiday customers as well as a series of promises from other package-holiday operators to repay customers, without having to pursue them through the courts.

But not everyone waiting on refunds for cancelled holidays has been so fortunate. Just over a week after dropping the case against BA and Ryanair, the CMA announced it was taking the owner of Teletext Holidays to court over slow progress in repaying customers for package deals cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Coscelli made his frustration clear ahead of launching last month’s legal action against Teletext, pointing out it was “the kind of issue that could be resolved at pace and met with fines” if the CMA received the consumer powers promised by the government.