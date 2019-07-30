A steep share price jump on a chief executive’s appointment is personally flattering. Peter Sanderson, new boss of ailing Swiss fund manager GAM, should enjoy the acclaim while he can.

GAM was floored in July 2018, when a top portfolio manager was suspended. An SFr11bn ($11bn) absolute return bond fund had to be liquidated. GAM also botched the acquisition of a UK quant hedge fund. The shares have fallen two-thirds in 13 months. They rose as much as 10 per cent on Tuesday.

A buy case would be that Mr Sanderson’s appointment marks a break with the past. First-half results suggested that the rush of net outflows had started to reverse. A truce has been agreed in a legal stand-off with Tim Haywood, the suspended manager, GAM revealed. Investors in the affected bond fund got their money back.

But the little-known Mr Sanderson, most recently a BlackRock manager, faces an uphill struggle securing GAM’s future as an independent finance house. GAM was set up 36 years ago by Gilbert de Botton, a financier and father of Alain, the pop philosopher. It is now a midsize asset manager with an image problem.

David Jacob, interim boss who will become chairman, seeks SFr40m in cost savings. Income generated on shrunken clients’ assets has fallen faster, dropping 42 per cent to SFr213m in the first half. GAM has sold its precious metal and money market funds to Zürcher Kantonalbank to focus on profitable active management. More salami slicing could follow. Staff retention will be a priority for Mr Sanderson. But so will be correcting GAM’s reputation for high pay.

GAM’s shares do not yet look cheap. They trade at an enterprise value of 28 times depressed full-year ebitda — far above peers — according to Bloomberg. Speculation that it is a takeover target supports the shares. The board is open to offers. So far none has emerged. Even if one did, it would be hard to demand a premium for the brand. Mr Sanderson arrives at a low moment for GAM. It is not yet a turning point.