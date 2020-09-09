The Kudos Project Charlene Prempeh shines the spotlight on black creatives, innovators and entrepreneurs The Kudos Project: meet the millennial building mindful cities Stephanie Edwards draws upon her childhood on Grenada to evoke a sense of calm in her urban designs1 hour ago The Kudos Project: the artist helping black women loom large in public artThomas J Price challenges the status quo with a 9ft sculpture that’s both otherworldly and beautifully familiar The Kudos Project: a Mayfair restaurant that breaks all the rulesIkoyi’s blend of west African spice with Asian umami defies categorisation The Kudos Project: meet the bio-designer who claims “bacteria can be beautiful”Faber Futures draws on science, architecture and southern African philosophy to create bespoke textile designs The Kudos Project: meet the fashion designer crossing continents and epochsOlubiyi Thomas takes inspiration from Yinka Shonibare, Victorian England and the Black Dutchmen The Kudos Project: a new column celebrating black-owned businessesTime to soak up the scent of Bullshit, with IIUVO fragrances’ new candle launch