The Kudos Project

Charlene Prempeh shines the spotlight on black creatives, innovators and entrepreneurs

The Kudos Project: meet the millennial building mindful cities 

Stephanie Edwards draws upon her childhood on Grenada to evoke a sense of calm in her urban designs

The Kudos Project: the artist helping black women loom large in public art

Thomas J Price challenges the status quo with a 9ft sculpture that’s both otherworldly and beautifully familiar

The Kudos Project: a Mayfair restaurant that breaks all the rules

Ikoyi’s blend of west African spice with Asian umami defies categorisation

The Kudos Project: meet the bio-designer who claims “bacteria can be beautiful”

Faber Futures draws on science, architecture and southern African philosophy to create bespoke textile designs

The Kudos Project: meet the fashion designer crossing continents and epochs

Olubiyi Thomas takes inspiration from Yinka Shonibare, Victorian England and the Black Dutchmen

The Kudos Project: a new column celebrating black-owned businesses

Time to soak up the scent of Bullshit, with IIUVO fragrances’ new candle launch