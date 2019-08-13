Poundland, the UK’s biggest single-price retailer, is changing its pricing range amid a debate in the sector about how to widen appeal and offset margin pressure.

The proportion of items selling at £1 will drop from 85 per cent to around 75 per cent at a trial involving 24 stores in the Midlands.

The company, owned by South African conglomerate Steinhoff, introduced £2 and £5 price points in 2017 and has experimented with promotions at sub-£1 prices. But these would be permanent new prices.

Barry Williams, managing director, described the move as an “evolution from single price retailer to a simple price retailer”.

“There are certain products, brands and categories that we just cannot provide to our customers at a £1 price point,” he said, citing shampoo as an example. “I’ve got 7m customers each week being forced to shop elsewhere as a result.”

The issue of whether “pound shops” should sell items at prices other than £1 has long exercised the industry.

Chris Edwards, the founder of erstwhile rival Poundworld, said the chain’s demise last year was partly because customers were confused by multiple price points introduced by its private equity owners.

“I can’t help thinking that if that’s what you’ve got above the door then that’s what you’ve got to do, or else it’s confusing for customers,” he said.

Mr Edwards and his son have since set up a new chain, OneBelow, where everything is £1 or less. It currently has 50 stores, ranging from towns in the north to hipster hotspots such as Peckham in south-east London, and is targeting 65 by the end of the year.

But operating at a single price point is challenging. The decline in sterling from almost $1.50 in early 2016 to barely $1.20 has squeezed margins on items bought in dollars, although Mr Williams said this applied to only 30 per cent of his stock.

Most pound shops are also predominantly high-street operators, and traffic to town centres has been weak this year. The most recent data from Springboard and the British Retail Consortium show that activity levels in town centres are at their lowest since 2012.

“We have definitely seen a decline on high streets,” said Mr Edwards. “What’s making it work for us are the rents we’ve negotiated with landlords.”

Competition from other discount retailers with multiple price points and wider ranges has also intensified, with the likes of B&M and Home Bargains opening new out-of-town stores and supermarkets Aldi and Lidl opening 100 stores between them each year.