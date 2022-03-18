The US secretary of state has poured cold water on hopes of a diplomatic settlement to the war in Ukraine, saying there were no signs Vladimir Putin was “prepared to stop” Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, JPMorgan has processed interest payments sent by the Russian government for two of the country’s bonds, and the London Metal Exchange suspended electronic trading in nickel on Wednesday, just after it reopened for business following a week-long shutdown.

