Donald Trump arrives in Japan — in pictures

US president kicks off his Asia tour and plays golf with Shinzo Abe
by Annabel Cook

© Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty

Air Force One, carrying Donald Trump, touches down at US Yokota air base in Tokyo at the start of his Asia tour

© Kazuhiro Nogi/AP

Donald and Melania Trump wave on their arrival in Japan

© Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

Mr Trump adjusts his bomber jacket before addressing US military personnel

© Kimimasa Mayama/EPA

Services personnel record the president’s words at Yokota air base

© Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

Mr Trump meets American troops after speaking at the air base

© Bloomberg

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, greets Mr Trump at Kasumigaseki Country Club near Tokyo

© Franck Robichon/Pool/Bloomberg

Mr Trump and Mr Abe pose with autographed hats with the slogan “Donald and Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater”

© AFP/Getty

Mr Trump and Mr Abe engage in a fist bump while they play golf with Hideki Matsuyama, second right, a Japanese professional, at Kasumigaseki

© Andrew Harnik/AP

The Marine One helicopter leaves Kasumigaseki with Mr Trump and his entourage aboard

© Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Protesters in central Tokyo make their voices heard

© David Mareuil/Pool/EPA

Mrs Trump and Akie Abe, Japan’s first lady, at the Mikimoto Ginza Main Store in the Ginza district of Tokyo

© Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP

Akie Abe, Melania Trump, Mr Trump and Mr Abe arrive at a Tokyo restaurant

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Tokyo police hold people in shops near the restaurant where the Abes and Trumps are dining

