Profit warnings come in four sizes: small, medium, large and FedEx.

The US logistics giant has taken an axe to its earnings forecast. It said full-year adjusted profits could fall as much as 25 per cent below its previous target. The cut is the equivalent of a $1.3bn reduction to last year’s adjusted operating profit.

Investors are no strangers to bad news from FedEx. The US’s trade war with China, weakening global growth, a split with customer-turned-competitor Amazon and higher operating costs have all taken their toll on the business in recent quarters.

Even so, the magnitude of Tuesday’s cut, coming just three months after the target was first issued, and with still three quarters left to the current year, was a shock. The market responded by knocking the stock 14 per cent lower on Wednesday. It is FedEx’s biggest one-day sell-off since December 2008.

FedEx was quick to blame macroeconomic woes. But a much milder 1.8 per cent decline in the shares of rival UPS suggests FedEx has itself to blame.

FedEx bet big in 2016 with the €4.4bn acquisition of Dutch shipping company TNT Express. Three years on, it is still trying to combine the business into its operations. A cyber attack on TNT in 2017, which drove away customers and increased costs, did not help. Integration costs are now expected to total $1.7bn through fiscal 2021, more than twice that forecast just two years ago.

The financial drain has in turn left FedEx in a weaker position to navigate a global slowdown and cash in on surging ecommerce volumes.

Tuesday’s sell-off puts FedEx shares at 11 times forward earnings, below its five-year average of 15 times and a quarter below UPS. Perhaps a buying opportunity, but Lex is not convinced. Holiday peak shipping season is just around the corner. Amazon’s push into parcel delivery means competition will get stiffer. Fuel costs are rising. FedEx needs to deliver its promises as reliably as its workers deliver parcels.



