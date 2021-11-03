Suggestions that long term mortgage products will lead to an increase in homeowners (“UK lenders ignore Johnson’s call for long fixed-rate mortgage deals”, Opinion, October 26) might be an attractive policy, but it might also be wise for the government to have a much better understanding of why some 20 per cent of householders rent in the private sector.

Believing most are unable to acquire a home for lack of a long term mortgage product appears a bit one dimensional.

Rental demand has led to the astonishing growth of the buy-to-let market over the last 25 years. Buy to let has been one the largest investments made by UK and overseas retail investors over recent years, yet research on the sector and its investors remains woefully thin.

If the government wants to attract more people to become homeowners rather than remaining “resentful renters”, then it should understand that the timing and the risk of this transfer needs to be better understood for its unintended consequences.

Charles Fairhurst

Fairhurst Associates

London W8, UK