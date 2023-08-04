All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which proverbial married couple were first mentioned in poem published in The Gentleman’s Magazine in 1735?

Which luxury hotel in New York is named after a 19th-century British essayist?

What’s the name of August Wilhelmj’s 1871 arrangement of the second movement of Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major?

What’s the world’s oldest currency that’s still in use?

Which soul singer was killed in a plane crash in Wisconsin on December 10 1967?

Which Noël Coward play takes its title from the first line of Shelley’s poem “To a Skylark”?

Which jockey has won the Derby the most times?

What are female adult elephants called?

What’s the name of the central beam in a boat’s hull?