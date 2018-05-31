France’s finance minister has warned the EU would have no choice but to “enter a trade war” against the US if Donald Trump imposes new metal tariffs on Friday, with Brussels preparing duties on bourbon whisky, jeans and peanut butter.

Bruno Le Maire met US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in Paris on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to change the Trump administration’s thinking, telling him new levies on EU steel and aluminium imports were “unjustified and dangerous” for global economic growth.

“The responsibility falls solely on to US authorities; only they have to decide whether they want to enter a trade war with their closest partners,” Mr Le Maire said after the meeting. “Overcapacities are coming from China, not Europe.”

Mr Le Maire added: “Our US friends must know that if they were to take aggressive actions against Europe, Europe would not be without reaction.”

Mr Ross has made it clear Mr Trump intends to end temporary waivers of the tariffs against the EU when they expire at midnight on Friday. “It’s only the EU insisting we can’t negotiate if there are tariffs,” he said on Thursday of European demands of a permanent exemption from the duties.

“It is up to Trump now,” said one EU official.

Washington has been trying to force the EU into negotiating and making concessions such as reducing a 10 per cent tariff on automobile imports in exchange for an exemption from the steel tariffs.

It also wants the EU to agree to a quota that would limit European steel and aluminium exports to the US as part of what Washington insists is a strategy to get Beijing to stop flooding global markets with cheap metals.

But French president Emmanuel Macron, a proponent of tougher EU trade policies, has been adamant there could be no trade discussions “with a gun to our head”.

In March, Brussels approved a list of US products as targets for retaliation that included bourbon, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, jeans, cigarettes and sailboats.