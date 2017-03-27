Bill Gross settles feud with Pimco for $81m

Pimco has agreed to pay $81m to settle a lawsuit from its founder Bill Gross, in a detente that was almost as startling as the two-and-a-half year feud that has gripped the world of bond investing.

The one-time “bond king” and his former colleagues lavished public praise on each other in a statement released as they asked a California court to dismiss what was shaping up to be an embarrassing lawsuit.

Mr Gross claimed he was owed $200m in bonuses and back pay from the asset management company after becoming victim of a palace coup in September 2014 by underlings driven by “greed” and a “lust for power”. Pimco had said his behaviour had become so erratic that it had grounds to fire him.

Dan Ivascyn, who took Mr Gross’s job as chief investment officer, said in the statement that his former boss had “always been larger-than-life”. He added: “He has a well-deserved stellar reputation as an investor and a philanthropist. Bill has had an enormous influence on Pimco and the careers of many who have passed through its halls. He built this business from the ground up and we have great respect and admiration for his talents.”

Mr Gross, meanwhile, said that Pimco was “family to me, and, like any family, sometimes there are disagreements”. He said he was “glad that we have had the opportunity to work through those” and said he believed the company was “in capable hands”.

The intensity of the praise for Mr Gross in the statement reflected the intensity with which he has sought to restore his reputation through the lawsuit. It was not, he said, about the money.

The size of the payout from Pimco, which was not publicised, was confirmed by people familiar with the deal, who said it would be paid to Mr Gross’s family foundation. At the same time, Pimco’s own charitable foundation is naming Mr Gross a “director emeritus” and establishing an annual “Bill Gross Award” in recognition of his “career-long dedication to charitable endeavours”, Pimco said.

In more than four decades at the helm of Pimco, Mr Gross was one of the most successful bond managers in the world, but a period of weak performance by his funds at a time when other managers’ funds were growing fast had changed the power dynamics within the firm. Mr Gross’s management style also led to increasing conflict, particularly around the time Mohamed El-Erian, his co-chief investment officer, quit in early 2014.

Mr Gross now manages a small bond fund for Janus Capital, from an office just a few steps from Pimco’s headquarters in Newport Beach, California.

Pimco’s statement also singled out long-time allies of Mr Gross for thanks for their contribution to the company.