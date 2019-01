Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What's next for Brexit after Theresa May's deal fails in the House of Commons, leading European banker Andrea Orcel will not join Santander Bank as its new boss and Emmanuel Macron begins his nationwide debate. Plus, the FT's Josh Chaffin explains why the US Senate moved to block the Trump administration from lifting sanctions on a Russian oligarch.