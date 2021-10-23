This week we discuss the return of Covid to the news agenda and ask whether the government will implement its so-called Plan B of measures as infections and hospital admissions rise rapidly. Political editor George Parker will give his analysis, along with health and science reporter Oliver Barnes.

And we remember Sir David Amess, the veteran Conservative politician who was killed in his Essex constituency last Friday and examine what can be done to improve the security of MPs. Mark Francois, the Conservative MP and longstanding friend of Amess, will discuss along with Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury.





Audio source: BBC





Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.





