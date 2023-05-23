A visit to Saudi Arabia is not an easy assignment for Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister and a vocal champion of feminism and human rights. Der Spiegel compared the trip to a “vampire visiting a garlic shop”.

Yet since taking office in December 2021, the former Green party leader has defied her party’s reputation for dogmatism by acting as an arch pragmatist ready to balance principles with realpolitik.

During a press conference with her Saudi counterpart last week, Baerbock praised the country’s efforts to find solutions to crises in Yemen and Sudan and hailed its “incredible potential” for partnership on renewable energy.

But she also cautioned that it was “no secret that many things still divide us” in the field of human rights — and handed the minister a copy of her 80-page handbook on feminist foreign policy.

Baerbock insists that she has always been a pragmatist; she worked to find compromises with coal unions in her Brandenburg constituency when the government was setting targets to phase out the fossil fuel. “Conservatives try to say Greens are always ideological”, she told the Financial Times on her flight back to Berlin. “We have values indeed. And then there is the world as it exists. So you have to find solutions and compromise.”

It has been a rollercoaster couple of years for the 42-year-old, whose political future was all but written off after a bruising 2021 election campaign. As the Green’s first ever candidate for chancellor, she faced accusations of plagiarism and embellishing her CV that sent the party plummeting from top of the polls four months before the vote to a third-place finish on election day.

Annalena Baerbock meets her Saudi foreign minister counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud, in Jeddah © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Although it was the Greens’ best result, allowing them to enter the federal government in a three-way coalition, when she took up the role of foreign minister her reputation was in tatters.

She performed an extraordinary comeback, becoming one of Germany’s most popular politicians in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year. In opposition, as Green party leader, Baerbock had been a strong opponent of sending arms into war zones. But following the Russian attack, she performed a 180-degree turn, arguing “the terrible horror that we see every day” justified the decision.

Her continued strong stance has won admiration even from political rivals. “On Ukraine, the war and the Russian attack, she is totally clear,” said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, the hawkish Free Democrat head of the Bundestag’s defence committee. “I’m really happy about that.”

Contrasts are inevitably drawn the with Social Democratic (SPD) chancellor Olaf Scholz, who promised a “sea change” in Germany’s approach to defence and security, but spent the first 12 months of the conflict frustrating allies by dithering over sending tanks and other heavy weapons.

Baerbock, known for her straight-talking, has at times done little to hide her differences from the chancellor. After Scholz agreed in January to supply Kyiv with German Leopard 2 tanks after months of deliberations, she joked at a carnival appearance that she had thought of dressing in animal print — but then worried that “the chancellery wouldn’t give me a travel permit for weeks.”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has had differences with Annalena Baerbock, particularly over China © Sven Eckelkamp/IMAGO via Reuters

The pair have suffered friction over China, with Baerbock taking a tougher line and on one occasion publicly instructing the chancellor how to approach a meeting with president Xi Jinping.

The differences between them sometimes confuse Germany’s international partners, who question whether Baerbock is little more than a lobbyist with no real power.

Her supporters insist that, in Germany’s heavily decentralised system of coalition government, this is normal. They say that her outspokenness on Ukraine, in particular, has shaped both the government position and the public debate in a country that — burdened by its second world war history — still harbours deep reservations about wading into a conflict with Russia.

Baerbock’s relationship with Scholz has improved in recent months, according to one person familiar with his thinking, who insisted that the chancellor saw her as an asset to his government.

But she has caused deep annoyance among many SPD figures, who wince at what they see as her regular gaffes.

In January, she said that nations in the west were “fighting a war against Russia, not against each other”, contradicting careful western attempts not to present Nato as a warring party.

Critics bristle at her obsession with “values-based foreign policy,” with one SPD member of parliament describing her as “very morally charged”.

Baerbock also riles some foreign counterparts. When she went to Beijing last month and voiced concerns about pressure on civil society, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang told the press: “What China needs least is a teacher from the west.”

The German minister pushes back against accusations of preaching. “It’s not about saying: we are perfect,” she said. Standing last week alongside the Qatari foreign minister, whom she met in Doha after visiting Saudi, she pointed to Germany’s gender pay gap of around 20 per cent.

Guntram Wolff, director of the German Council on Foreign Relations, said the jury was still out on her communication with tricky international partners. “There’s always this big debate: Is she going too far? Is it correct to be in Beijing and say things so loudly and clearly rather than being diplomatic?” he said. “It’s honestly impossible to answer which works better. But certainly she has changed the style a lot. It’s a lot less diplomatic, much more straight.”

Annalena Baerbock with Green economy minister and vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck. Baerbock is a frontrunner if the Greens field a candidate for chancellor at the next elections © Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Her tone has drawn schoolgirl comparisons — often from men. “She’s a bit of a know-it-all,” said one MP from her own party, though he also praised her toughness and her “clear value compass”.

The irritation caused by Germany’s first female foreign minister may stem partly from the fact that, unlike figures such as former chancellor Angela Merkel, she has put her gender at the centre of her political identity.

The mother-of-two, whose husband gave up his job to look after their school-aged daughters, ruffled feathers this year by publishing her manifesto on feminist foreign policy. Much of the content, such as the importance of including women in peace negotiations, is accepted wisdom in humanitarian circles. But the branding has proved divisive.

She also takes pleasure in goading powerful men. When the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov tried to persuade her to join him in vodka at noon during a meeting shortly before the Ukraine invasion, she ridiculed the notion that daytime drinking could be a test of toughness for someone who had given birth to two children.

Baerbocks’ hardline approach on Russia has won her fans among Germany’s allies. Her other key audience is the German public — and a Green party base that is already thinking ahead to the next elections in 2025. It had widely been seen as the “turn” of Robert Habeck, the Green economy minister and vice-chancellor, to run for the chancellery.

But Habeck has been battered by a nepotism scandal at his ministry and fury at his plan to ban new oil and gas heating. The Green party was punished in elections in Bremen this month, suffering its worst result in the state in 20 years. One recent national poll put it below the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Some doubt whether the Greens will even have enough support to warrant fielding a candidate for chancellor at the next elections. But if they do, Baerbock remains a frontrunner. “She’s still the most popular figure among the leading Greens,” said Peter Matuschek, head of political and social research at the German pollster Forsa. Still, he warned: “It’s one thing to be a popular foreign minister and another thing whether people trust you with the chancellorship.”

Baerbock plays her cards close to her chest when it comes to her ambitions for the top job. But she does not intend to repeat what she sees as her past mistake of making compromises to appeal to the public. “If you’re not yourself, at the end of the day people don’t trust you,” she said.