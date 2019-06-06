FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

Theresa May will step down as UK prime minister on Friday, leaving the Brexit problem no closer to a solution than when she took the keys to 10 Downing Street three years ago.

Not only that, but the British political system, a largely two-party affair since Labour burst to prominence after the first world war, is threatening to collapse around Mrs May’s ears as she packs her bags.

Following the disastrous performance of her ruling Conservatives and the Labour opposition in last month’s EU elections, the upstart Brexit party is poised to win a by-election on Thursday in the cathedral city of Peterborough in eastern England.

The party system’s decay has deep, decades-old roots, but the Brexit imbroglio is generating such profound upheaval that some Conservatives express fear for their party’s electoral survival.

In thinking Conservative circles, this nightmare is known as “Canadian territory”. The reference is to Canada’s 1993 election, when the ruling Progressive Conservatives collapsed from 156 seats to two in the federal parliament.

As Jörg Schindler points out in this piece for Der Spiegel magazine, the curious feature of the search for Mrs May’s replacement is that the final decision will rest with “the approximately 120,000 Conservative party members, who tend to be rich, white and old, and who also disproportionately voted in favour of Brexit”.

The Conservative faithful’s identities and political views explain why so many candidates are succumbing to the same temptation that arose in the UK’s 2016 referendum — namely, to make it sound as if the complicated questions surrounding UK-EU relations have easy answers.

Among the few honourable exceptions is Rory Stewart, secretary of state for international development. But he is considered to have slim prospects in a race dominated by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, his successor Jeremy Hunt and environment secretary Michael Gove.

Other candidates suggest nonchalantly that, in the short time available before the latest Brexit deadline of October 31, they will renegotiate the withdrawal deal Mrs May agreed with the EU in November.

Failing that, Mr Johnson and others assert, they will go for a no-deal exit — despite numerous assessments that such a step would inflict grave damage on the UK’s economy, relations with the EU and wider global reputation.

According to Hamburg-based Statista, an online portal that amasses economic and market research data, a no-deal Brexit would shrink the gross value of the UK’s manufactured goods sector by 12 per cent over 15 years, the food and agriculture sector by 11 per cent and the financial services industry by 9 per cent.

A dose of reality may enter the fantasy world of the Tory leadership contest when EU leaders meet in Brussels on June 20-21.

It is likely that the leaders will remind London firmly that the withdrawal agreement is untouchable. Their message will be that, unless the UK’s political circumstances or Brexit policies change in fundamental respects, the EU will not offer the British another respite by extending the October 31 deadline.

As for Mrs May, the verdict of Jonathan Sumption, a former UK Supreme Court judge, will surely stand the test of time: “May’s courage in the face of adversity commands respect. She was let down by her insularity, which deprived her of wise advice, and by her own utter lack of political imagination, tactical agility or basic communication skills.”

