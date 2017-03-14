Gym Group turns profit for first time since at least 2012

No-frills chain The Gym Group has turned a profit for the first time since at least 2012 as the UK company reaped the benefits of its maturing portfolio.

Revenues rose 23 per cent to £74m during 2016 as the company opened 15 gyms.

The number of gyms open for more than two years rose to 55, compared with 40 a year ago. The company said gyms that had been open for longer were more profitable because they had more members. It also said it had improved its profit margins on gyms open for 2 years or more and cut the cost of fitting out new gyms.

Pre-tax profits were £6.9m, compared with a loss of £12.4m a year earlier. The company also announced a final dividend of 0.75p, for a full-year total dividend of 1p a share.

The shares rose 3 per cent in afternoon trading to 185p, but they remain below the group’s 195p float price in November 2015.

Gym Group and rivals such as Pure Gym have grabbed market share from mid-market operators, with their offer of basic services, short-term contracts and low fees. Gym Group said its average user fee was £17 a month.

Chief executive John Treharne said he saw the hollowing out of the market continuing. “It’s a little like hotels, you’d rather be premium or low-end. What you don’t want to be is the tired 3 or 4 star hotel in the centre.”

Sahill Shan, analyst at N+1 Singer, said investors had been concerned that the number of gym openings was at the bottom of the range advised by the company. He also said there was concern that, in some parts of the country, the market was becoming saturated.

“There is also an underlying concern among investors that expansion expectations in the midterm may not be fully met,” he said. “There is also some disappointment around a pattern of earnings downgrades since [the initial public offering] which sits at odds with a premium rating.”

Mr Treharne said the company had a rigorous process for picking sites that involved turning down 30 sites for each gym it opened.

Analysts at house broker Numis said “Gym Group and Pure Gym are continuing to dominate low-cost segment growth and, with improving site performance and good visibility on costs, the growth outlook remains positive.”

Mr Treharne said the company was targeting university students: “The trend we’re seeing is even though they’re maybe not interested in sport, they’re definitely interested in working out. It’s definitely a growth area for us.”

The UK Office for National Statistics has documented a trend among young people towards healthier lifestyles and away from activities such as drinking and smoking.

He also said sharp cuts to the funding of local councils could also present an opportunity for low-cost gym companies, because many councils provide gym facilities.

“We’re seeing pressure on the local authority market, which must be good for the low-cost sector. I don’t think we’ve seen enough evidence of that yet, but I think that will begin to be the case,” he said.