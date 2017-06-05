Daily briefing: London attackers ID’d, Qatar and China v India

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

UK authorities identified two of the three London Bridge attackers. Khuram Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistani-born British citizen, was known to authorities and liked by his neighbours, while little is so far known about 30-year-old Rachid Redouane.

Saturday’s terrorist attack also sparked a pair of political fights for the capital’s popular mayor. Sadiq Khan accused PM Theresa May — just three days before UK national elections — of failing to provide the city enough security funding, while dismissing a series of bizarre rhetorical attacks from Donald Trump. (FT)

In the news

Cutting ties with Qatar

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar for what they say is the gas-rich country’s support of terrorism. In fact, the move is part of a long-running spat over the Gulf Arab state’s relationship with Iran and its support of the Muslim Brotherhood. Doha says there is “no justification” for the decision, which it insists was based on “baseless” allegations. Here’s a look at the $1bn hostage deal that enraged Qatar’s gulf rivals. (FT, Bloomberg, Jazeera)

Foxconn says Apple and Amazon back Toshiba bid

Founder Terry Gou said he has won financial backing from the US tech giants in his $20bn-plus bid for Toshiba’s flash memory business, as the Taiwanese group aims to counter Japanese government opposition to the deal. (FT)

Tough times for China’s university graduates

A glut of degree holders and a slowing economy have left Chinese graduates’ salaries falling for the second year in a row, according to a large-scale survey. (FT)

Mrs May’s shaky polling

The latest poll ahead of the UK’s general election this week shows that the ruling Conservatives could lose their parliamentary majority. The YouGov poll shows the party on track to win just 305 seats, 21 short of a 326-seat majority. Here’s the FT’s own poll tracker, which shows the Conservatives likely to get 44 per cent of the vote. (Reuters, FT)

And one more thing

Apple convened its annual developers conference, where the tech giant focused on software and services, including a Siri-powered hi-fi to compete head-on with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home. Here’s our live blog of the event. (FT)

The day ahead

Australian rates and GDP

Most economists predict the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep interest rates at the record low of 1.5 per cent when it meets Tuesday, in spite of weak data suggesting the economy is slowing. Stocks snapped a winning streak as banks weighed the decision. On Wednesday, fresh data are expected to show that the economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter. (Dow Jones)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

China, India and the clash of two great civilisations

Gideon Rachman on how the two emerging superpowers are engaged in a geopolitical and ideological battle: “Western political analysts are preoccupied by the emerging power struggle between the US and China. But as economic and political power shifts to Asia, it is the contest between China and India that may ultimately shape the 21st century.” (FT)

Is the Corbyn surge real? Opinion polls have tightened in the UK general election as Thursday’s polling day approaches — but is Jeremy Corbyn really poised to be the next PM? (FT)

Why ‘and’ quota is a false economy

Lucy Kellaway says the World Bank chief economist being punished for ordering his staff to write more clearly is “one of the saddest stories I have read in ages”. But she does have one quarrel with Paul Romer’s crackdown on sloppy writing: his persecution of the word “and”. (FT)

Trouble for India Inc

A flurry of infrastructure company collapses has exposed problems at the heart of India’s banking sector — and how it has undermined investment. (FT)

Asia’s 50-year transformation

A remarkable half-century of population increase, greater life expectancy (mostly) and dramatic growth in wealth are captured in a series of animated charts. (NAR)

California’s Laotian green rush

A century and a half ago, the mountains of northern California were filled with miners digging for gold. Now the area is the centre of a new search for riches in cannabis cultivation, and has become the unlikely home to members of a hill tribe from Laos, who see echoes of the opium-growing regions of their former homeland. (NYT)

Legal firsts: How do you get professional funds flowing into conservation projects? The world's first "forest bonds", which pay out in carbon credits, raised $152m to finance forest conservation thanks to a complex deal structure developed by lawyers at Baker McKenzie. In S Korea, a law firm has pioneered an app that tells civil servants if they can legally lunch with a contact. Such is the range of the innovations featured in the FT Innovative Lawyers — Asia Pacific report and ranking. (FT)

Video of the day

What you need to know about the UK election

How has the campaign affected the likely outcome of the election? What role has business played? FT chief political correspondent Jim Pickard answers these and other commonly asked questions about the UK's upcoming national vote. (FT)