Barry Manilow played at the Michael Kors show. The King of Kitsch himself bounced around on the stage in an orange, embroidered tuxedo jacket as the audience were “transported” to the glory days of Studio 54. The women wore shaggy, faux fur overcoats, tailored knickerbockers, sparkly disco dresses, leg warmers and layered knits. The men wore Shaft-style trenchcoats and checkered suits. Quilted puffa coats and bags were printed in the nightclub’s logo.

Kors, who arrived in Manhattan in 1977, had decided to relive his late adolescence. At the show’s end, everyone sashayed on to the stage to bop along to Barry’s beats. Which wasn’t quite the same as cutting a rug with Baryshnikov or Bianca Jagger, names one might more typically associate with the notorious nightspot, but never mind. The show was either totally awesome, or excruciatingly awkward, depending on your point of view. Did I mention this all took place on Wall Street, at 10 o’clock in the morning? But hey, who needs coffee when you’ve got Copacabana?

Michael Kors © Jason Lloyd-Evans

America loves a drama: this week, I have been distracted by footage of the Acting Attorney General Matthew G Whitaker sparring with the Democrats over his role in overseeing the Mueller investigation. With his camera-ready glower, eye-rolls and campy asides his whole schtick looks as though it’s part of some performance — his interrogators are a bunch of hams as well. In a country where events in the highest realms of office play out like pantomime, it’s only to be expected that fashion will follow suit. Yet Kors’ spectacle was a rare theatrical coup in a week otherwise lacking in showmanship. The absence of Calvin Klein, which decided not to show this season in the absence of a creative director, left a hole in the schedule even Manilow couldn’t fill.

Tom Ford © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Brandon Maxwell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Brandon Maxwell © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Then again, there were moments. Tom Ford delivered his customarily glossy brand of glamour in slinky dresses, furry hats and razor-sharp suiting. Brandon Maxwell put on an accomplished display of female power dressing, and took his bow with his whole creative studio and hand-in-hand with his weeping mum. And Marc Jacobs closed the week with a show of trapezoid coats, bow-backed gowns, ruffled cocktail frocks and gorgeous feathered capes. With its reduced seating capacity, spot-lit looks and pall of seriousness, the show had a couture sensibility — even the wool beanies were plumed with different feathers — and plenty of dramatic tension. It was also beautiful to watch.

Marc Jacobs © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Marc Jacobs © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Marc Jacobs © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Marc Jacobs © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Marc Jacobs © Jason Lloyd-Evans

The Ralph Lauren SS19 show was a more affable affair (and yes, that is correct, Lauren is the last remaining hold out in still employing a see-now-buy now business model). Guests to his show enjoyed an intimate breakfast at #ralphscafe on Madison Avenue as supermodels swept down the space’s grand staircase in shades of white and gold.

Here again, the capacity had been reduced to better serve the story. The leading lady here, however, was Angela Ahrendts, who has just resigned from her role as senior vice president of retail at Apple. Ahrendts was appointed to the board of Ralph Lauren last year, which has prompted much speculation that she might be taking up a more specific executive position at the company some time soon. A Ralph Lauren spokesman has since confirmed “there are no plans for this”. Sorry folks, that scene is cut.

Ralph Lauren © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi became an overnight sensation and swept up all the headlines with his jazzy debut. His show was thrown together in three weeks under the guidance of the stylist and industry powerhouse Katie Grand. It took place in the Marc Jacobs store on Madison Avenue, starred a handful of celebrity faces and had all the hallmarks of a happening — not least because Koizumi’s huge frothy rainbow-coloured gowns were real show stoppers. Until recently, Koizumi’s day job has been making costumes for Asian pop stars. Expect to see his dresses at an award ceremony soon.

Carolina Herrera © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Carolina Herrera © Jason Lloyd-Evans

In fact, some of the best collections here were the ones in which the designers just continued to do what they do very well. The Row was deep in desirable coats and fabulous tailoring. But while the silhouette was neater and the waists were more whittled than past seasons, there was little sense of this being a new chapter, or a page turned. Likewise the duo at Eckhaus Latta, who continue to embrace an ecological, ethical, granola-munching mantra, but delivered a cleverly polished show.

The Row

The Row

Another hippie spirit, Gabriela Hearst dresses her brand of sustainable luxury in swathes of recycled cashmere, hand-embroidered beadwork and ethically produced silk. Her collection was inspired by the Russian dancer Maya Plisetskaya, the Bolshoi prima ballerina who danced with the company from the age of 11 well into her sixties, and featured floor-length skirts in ladder-stitch virgin wool, quilted gilets and double-faced cashmere military coats. Hearst opened a second space at Bergdorf Goodman this week, and last month received a minority investment from LVMH. She boasts a stellar line-up of patrons, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Glenn Close, and the Duchess of Sussex. I sometimes wonder if she really needs the bother of a show.

Gabriela Hearst © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Gabriela Hearst © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Proenza Schouler’s AW19 collection was also a pleasant surprise. Its pared-down focus and emphasis on the individual elements of the wardrobe made a nice departure for the designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez who are sometimes more fascinated with their whizz-bang fabrications than they are in the function of the clothes. After having spent a couple of seasons showing during couture week in Paris, and having negotiated a stuttering business strategy which has found them a little untethered as a brand, this looked like a sensible reset. Did it look a little like Phoebe Philo- era Celine? Maybe, but in the absence of Philo’s minimal aesthetic right now, design houses have rushed to fill the space.

Proenza Schouler © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Proenza Schouler © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Boss was staged in a huge warehouse space called Basketball City. The show was massive, tonal and endlessly long, dare I say boring. Having said that, ask me where to get the best grey suit next season, or the perfect navy crombie-style coat, or camel-coloured blazer, and I’ll point you straight in that brand’s direction. The designs under the brand’s new artistic team are first rate.

Boss © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Boss © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Boss © Jason Lloyd-Evans

But you probably know this anyway. Last month the German-owned company announced year-on-year growth of 7 per cent in the final quarter of 2018, and a 37 per cent rise in online sales. After the stock slump of two years ago, and a shift in priorities in terms of its creative — and commercial — direction, Boss expects to deliver on its new growth targets. There were no pyrotechnics here. Or costumes. Jut well-made, and well-priced basics. Boss understands that some people just need a decent suit to wear. And they don’t want any drama.

Coach © Jason Lloyd-Evans