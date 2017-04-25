Emmanuel Macron’s advance reopens ECB rift over QE

Emmanuel Macron seems to have one foot in the Elysée Palace after the first round of France’s presidential election. Would his victory over the National Front’s Marine Le Pen in 10 days’ time also allow Mario Draghi to declare that the eurozone has taken a big step towards full health?

That is the case now being advanced by top central bankers with longstanding grievances about the ultra-loose monetary policy that marks Mr Draghi’s tenure as president of the European Central Bank.

Such hawks — with German officials at their forefront — want the ECB to begin in a matter of weeks to start talking seriously about reining in the extraordinary stimulus Mr Draghi has presided over — particularly because the economic panorama appears much improved.

“Macron’s success in making the second round comes at a stage when the eurozone economy is doing a lot better than people thought it would,” says Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING-DiBa. He argues that the ECB could give “a hint” at its June meeting about drawing its huge asset purchase programme to a close.

Since early 2015, Mr Draghi and his bank have nursed the eurozone through its worst financial crisis, with record-low interest rates and a monthly dose of bond purchases to stimulate the economy. The result has been increasingly frequent glimmers of recovery: falling unemployment, stronger growth and rising confidence among consumers and across industry.

That better macroeconomic news has been tempered by the political risks stemming from a year of elections, most notably in France, the second-largest eurozone economy. Until Sunday, a tense electoral race had raised what was, for investors and policymakers, a nightmare prospect — that Ms Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, at opposite extremes of the spectrum but united in their anti-EU, anti-euro stance, would be in the final showdown for the presidency.

I’m pretty sure everyone in Frankfurt was pleased that only one extremist made it through to the second round

Mr Macron’s qualification, and his consequent likely victory, comes as a massive relief and seems to remove a big hurdle to lasting recovery.

Mr Brzeski likens a Macron triumph on May 7 to a moment in which “the dark clouds of political risks would disappear, and the sunshine of a cyclical recovery would surface.” Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, says. “I’m pretty sure everyone in Frankfurt was pleased that only one extremist made it through to the second round.”

But growing expectation of a Macron victory highlights the divide between the eurozone’s German-led hawkish contingent and Mr Draghi over how quickly the ECB should start a return to normality — by abandoning the emergency bond-buying programme, known as quantitative easing. Monetary hawks, led by Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann, would want to use a Macron victory to convince Mr Draghi to leaven the council’s gloomy rhetoric and declare that the risks to the bloc’s economic outlook were no longer skewed to the “downside” but were instead “balanced”.

That would mark an important step towards bringing bond purchases down from their current level of €60bn a month in 2018. The ECB has suggested bond-buying will be maintained at that rate throughout the current year. In a display of its caution, it has also promised to expand QE or cut rates should conditions worsen.

The hawks — a growing contingent that includes one of Mr Draghi’s closest advisers, ECB executive board member Benoît Cœuré — have pointed to the strength of the region’s recovery as evidence that such caution is no longer warranted. Economic polls support their case. Purchasing managers’ indices and business surveys show companies remain unaffected by political uncertainty. Unemployment, while is still much too high in parts of the eurozone periphery, is at its lowest level in seven years.

With Mr Macron yet to secure victory, the ECB’s governing council is not expected to change its course of action this week, when it meets in Frankfurt for its regular monetary policy meeting. But by the time of the June meeting hawks are likely to view any French risk as much more settled.

Still, the severity of the region’s financial and economic crisis — along with mis-steps in 2008 and 2011, when the ECB raised rates too hastily and had to backtrack — have meant many on the council want to tread cautiously in taking steps towards the exit this time around. Doves are concerned that underlying inflation — currently shy of the ECB’s target level of close to 2 per cent — will remain weak regardless of Mr Macron’s success.

There is also the fear that while Mr Macron’s electoral win seems more likely, his ultimate ability to change French economic policy is more open to question. Some worry that as a newcomer without the backing of a major political party, Mr Macron will struggle to secure support in the National Assembly to implement much-desired reforms to labour markets.

Even if the ECB does not have to deal with a Le Pen win on May 7, it may only mean that doves’ attention turns from the eurozone’s second-largest economy to its third: Italy, where a longstanding banking crisis looks far from resolved.

“I don’t think they will taper [back bond purchases] earlier than expected,” said Mr Wolff. “The real obstacle they face on tapering is the fragile situation in Italy.”