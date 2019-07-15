As England lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in front of thousands of elated fans at Lord’s in London on Sunday, the team were drenched in champagne and evening sunlight for a picture-perfect moment they had long dreamt about.

For executives of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the game’s national governing body, there is little time to bask in such glories as attention quickly turns to whether it can capitalise on the success.

Hosting, and winning, the World Cup “has provided the perfect springboard to launch our plan to grow cricket”, Tom Harrison, the ECB’s chief executive said on Sunday night. He pledged to invest more than £770m into “all aspects of the sport”, including women’s and grassroots cricket, over the next five years.

The start of its plan was, however, to create a victorious England men’s team, particularly in One Day Internationals (ODIs) matches that are meant to finish in a single day and the format of the World Cup. This was done by transforming the side to include hard-hitting batsmen and aggressive bowlers who play in a buccaneering fashion.

The ECB incentivised these efforts by changing player contracts to prioritise ODIs rather than “test” matches, games that can last five days, which had previously been the primary focus of England’s best cricketers. All this was done to help secure victory in the World Cup on home soil.

Players have also become aware of a broader responsibility. “We knew cricket had a great opportunity to try and inspire a nation and grab new fans and for existing fans to fall in love with the game even more,” wicketkeeper Jos Buttler told the BBC after the final.

This sentiment reflects concerns about a demographic crisis facing English cricket. In recent years, the ECB has surveyed more than 100,000 people on their attitudes towards cricket, finding falling participation rates and dwindling appeal beyond white, male fans with an average age of 50.

Among the ECB’s findings is that of the 10.5m people who “follow” cricket across the country, only 1.1m attend matches. Meanwhile, only 5 per cent of children aged seven to 15 years old list cricket in their top two favourite sports.

One of the ways the ECB intends to change this is to spend £180m to create “The Hundred” — a new tournament launching next summer in which each innings will last just 100 balls, one-third of World Cup matches. The aim is to develop a faster, simpler version of the game that could appeal more to casual audiences.

The move has been bitterly attacked by traditionalists, in part because the new competition breaks with how the English game has been structured for 130 years.

Currently, domestic competitions feature 18 “first class” counties, representing historic geographic districts. The Hundred will be played between eight city-based franchises fielding both men’s and women’s teams. The ECB has said this better reflects modern Britain.

The ECB also hopes the tournament will also reach bigger television audiences. In June 2017, the ECB signed a £1.1bn broadcast deal with Sky and the BBC, the largest commercial deal in its history. While Sky retains the bulk of TV rights, the BBC will screen live 10 of The Hundred’s 34 matches.

The deal means there will be little or no live cricket on free-to-air television before the new tournament.

Sky agreed to share its rights to screen Sunday’s match with Channel 4 and More4, only after England qualified for it. But it will still exclusively screen the upcoming “Ashes” test series against Australia. The World Cup final had a peak audience of 8.3m across all the channels screening the game.

Cricket administrators also want to appeal to the thousands of British Asians who attended World Cup matches to support teams such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

The ECB said only 3 per cent of people who attend matches in the UK are of Asian heritage, despite huge interest among its community. To attract more British Asian fans to stadiums, the governing body has introduced multifaith prayer rooms and more food options that cater to the dietary requirements of Hindu and Muslim spectators.

The England team already reflects diverse backgrounds, featuring the likes of spin bowler Adil Rashid, who is of Pakistani Muslim heritage. After the World Cup final, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan, who was born in Dublin, was asked if his team had had the “luck of the Irish”. “I spoke to Adil and he said we definitely had Allah with us too,” the skipper said.

Whether the ECB’s plan to grow the sport will succeed would depend greatly on England’s fortunes in the upcoming Ashes and at the next World Cup, in India in 2023. It will also need families and children to watch games, while engaging in matches in parks and public squares across the country.

“It’s not necessarily a game that [must be] positioned in middle England,” the ECB’s Mr Harrison told the Financial Times earlier this year. “In India, in the maidans [open spaces] of Mumbai, it’s the game of the people. Everyone loves it. Everyone plays. You can play with a bat and a ball. You don’t need a pair of whites and a helmet and a pristine cricket ground.”