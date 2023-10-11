Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Sir Keir Starmer made a pitch for the votes of disillusioned former Conservative supporters, abductions of dozens of civilians present Israel with risky options to get them back, and the EU has put its development funding to the Palestinian territories under review after Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Keir Starmer promises ‘national renewal’ in appeal to UK voters

Hamas kidnappings leave Israeli forces with painful hostage dilemma

EU to review development funding for Palestinian territories

Brussels blames commissioner for Palestinian aid freeze blunder

