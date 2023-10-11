Israel’s hostage dilemma
Sir Keir Starmer made a pitch for the votes of disillusioned former Conservative supporters, abductions of dozens of civilians present Israel with risky options to get them back, and the EU has put its development funding to the Palestinian territories under review after Hamas’s attack on Israel.
Keir Starmer promises ‘national renewal’ in appeal to UK voters
Hamas kidnappings leave Israeli forces with painful hostage dilemma
EU to review development funding for Palestinian territories
Brussels blames commissioner for Palestinian aid freeze blunder
