Abrupt, sour, reverberant minor-key guitar riffs, galloping tom-toms, electric solos that warp and distort, declamatory vocals: it is clear from the outset that we are in the world of Anatolian rock, the psychedelic stew of folk music and Zeppelin-esque hard rock that lightened up 1970s Istanbul and is now making a forceful return in the hands of Gaye Su Akyol, Baba Zula, Hayvanlar Alemi and others — most recently Umut Adan’s striking, mellotron-soaked Bahar, which explored the modernisation and westernisation of the metropolis.

But not so fast. Altın Gün are based in the Netherlands, and only one of them (Merve Daşdemir, who sings and plays keyboards) was born in Turkey, though saz player and fellow lead vocalist Erdinç Ecevit has Turkish roots. The rest of the band come at the music from the point of view of crate-digging enthusiasts rather than childhood devotees.

The songs are mostly traditional Turkish material, often drawn from the repertoire of the baglama virtuoso Neşet Ertaş. But where Ertaş in performance was slow and contemplative, firing off filigree instrumental passages on his baglama accompanied only by a small patter of percussion, Altın Gün take the maximalist approach. Their version of “Vay Dünya”, which Ertaş opened almost tentatively, starts with a trot of drums, heavy breathing that could initially be a panting dog, and the baglama duplicated as a synth pattern — which later takes on its own crescendo momentum.

The often-covered love song “Leyla” opens with fuzzed-up guitar riffing before Daşdemir starts to navigate the sinuous vocal melody as the music stops and starts and crashes and echoes around her. She also leads the comfortable funk of “Anlatmam Derdimi” and the spooky Goth-rock of the improvised “Şoför Bey”. The 1970s roots of the music are evident on “Kolbastı”, which has an unspooling keyboard part that could have escaped from Jeff Wayne’s “Forever Autumn”.

The Dutch rhythm section (Jasper Verhulst on bass, Daniel Smienk on drums) are alternately driving and limber, but it is the synthesisers and keyboards that colour the texture: the alarm whistles on “Ervah-ı Ezelde” that set up a florid guitar solo, the cold 1980s electronica blipping and shining like Duran Duran in Sri Lanka on “Gesi Bağları”, the Head Hunters-era Hancock squelches and New Romantic rhythms of “Süpürgesi Yoncadan”.

★★★☆☆

‘Gece’ is released by Glitterbeat