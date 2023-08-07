Private equity firms are increasingly offering sweeteners such as fee discounts to secure backing from deep-pocketed investors, US banks are still relying on hundreds of billions of dollars in government financing, and Latin America’s central banks have started cutting interest rates.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Private equity firms offer sweeteners in struggle to lure reluctant investors

Britain’s investors shy away from UK defence companies

Regional lenders struggle to get off government life support

Latin America’s central banks declare victory in war on inflation

