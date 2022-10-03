Opec+ is planning to cut oil production, and Tories are in Birmingham for their annual party conference while demonstrations against the cost of living crisis spread across the UK. Plus the FT’s Peggy Hollinger tells us what the US space agency Nasa is planning to do once the International Space Station is decommissioned.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Kwarteng prepares to defend tax cuts as Tory rebellion mounts

Liz Truss admit mistakes but sticks to controversial tax cuts plan

The race to reinvent the space station

Lula frontrunner as Brazil votes in bitter presidential election

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

