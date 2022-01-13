Be safe, be seen – but be stylish too. Running in the dark days of winter calls for clever kit that helps with issues such as visibility, safety and the cold…

No Club Running Club fluoro training jersey

Cool high-vis clobber is hard to come by, but this fluoro tee offers after-dark visibility with an urban edge. Cut to a relaxed unisex fit, the size small equates to about a women’s size 10. Also comes in red, black, white and navy. £28, noclubrunningclub.com

Salomon Pulse belt

Fitting like a second skin, Salomon’s sleek running belt has secret pockets to store the essentials, as well as two horizontal pouches that can hold 500ml water bottles. Available in black, blue, red, grey and yellow – layer the latter over dark running jackets. £28, salomon.com

Ciele GOCap

Seen on the heads of city sprinters everywhere, Ciele’s retro running caps are fast-drying, machine washable and feature breathable mesh tech. With its ’90s-esque primary colour palette, the Wes cap features a reflective peak that’s easy on the eyes enough for daytime too. £40, cieleathletics.com

Satisfy silver windbreaker

With its playful “Run Away” slogan, this SilverShell windbreaker is crafted from a patented fabric developed by Schoeller, a Swiss brand that frequently collaborates with Nasa. Woven with metal threads, it is both reflective and water-resistant, and has cut-away underarms for added breathability. £328, satisfyrunning.com

Soar merino-wool crew socks

Cold toes can be an unfortunate side effect of murky winter runs. With a lightly padded heel and toe for comfort, the thickest socks in Soar’s range are crafted from merino wool – the predominantly Aussie fibre is the original performance textile thanks to its natural breathability, water-resistance and ability to wick away sweat. £21, soarrunning.com

Jabra Elite Active earbuds

For solo runs outside, Jabra’s earbuds feature a HearThrough option that allows external noise to filter through – ideal for when you need to be aware of your surroundings. £99, johnlewis.com

Garmin Enduro



Garmin is the crème de la crème of smart wrist candy for runners, and the Enduro model has a solar-powered glass lens that gives it up to 300 hours of battery life, as well as trail and ultra run settings and downloadable routes via GPS – handily, the watch vibrates if you take a wrong turn. £649.99, garmin.com