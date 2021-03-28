This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Power and borders, changing spaces

US offers to help Egypt unblock Suez Canal

Why is the US offering to help the Egyptian authorities clear the Suez Canal

What effect is the canal blockage expected to have on global supply chains

Outline the security concerns of ships rerouting down the East coast of Africa to go around the Cape of Good Hope.

Watch the FT short video on 'How coronavirus is changing global shipping routes'

How has coronavirus affected trade flows between Asia, the US and Europe?

What future impacts could affect the global shipping industry?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun