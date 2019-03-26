Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the Brexit-linked relocation of London-based bank staff, why investors in Europe are becoming restive over bankers' pay and why the UK regulator has intervened to help homeowners trapped by inflexible mortgage arrangements. With special guest Tom Gosling, a pay expert at the consultancy PwC.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Nick Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon