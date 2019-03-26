The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the Brexit-linked relocation of London-based bank staff, why investors in Europe are becoming restive over bankers' pay and why the UK regulator has intervened to help homeowners trapped by inflexible mortgage arrangements. With special guest Tom Gosling, a pay expert at the consultancy PwC.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Nick Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

