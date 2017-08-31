Statue wars spread from US to Australia

Charlottesville may be 16,000km from Sydney but the bitter debate over the removal of Confederate statues in the US city has spread to Australia, prompting clashes over the future of colonial-era monuments and historical revisionism.

“This is what Stalin did,” said Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s prime minister, in response to the vandalism this week of a statue of Captain James Cook, who landed on Australian shores almost 250 years ago to claim the territory for Britain.

“Trying to edit our history is wrong. All of those statues, all of those monuments, are part of our history and we should respect them and preserve them — and by all means, put up other monuments, other statues and signs and sights that explain our history.”

Last week statues of Captain Cook and Governor Lachlan Macquarie in Sydney were defaced with slogans “no pride in genocide” and “change the date” spray-painted over their inscriptions. The graffiti refer to the harsh treatment of indigenous Australians by colonial settlers and a controversy over the celebration of Australia’s national day on January 26 — the date the first colonial fleet landed in Sydney Cove in 1788.

Many aboriginal people call it “invasion day” and are pushing for an alternative national day. This month two city councils cancelled their annual “Australia Day” celebration and replaced them with events marking “the loss of indigenous culture”. The Turnbull government condemned the decisions, saying they were an attack on “Australian values” and stripped both councils of their power to hold citizenship ceremonies.

“We are seeing the return of Australia’s history wars and the questioning of the legitimacy of the settlement,” says Keith Windschuttle, a historian who argues that academics have exaggerated the degree of racism in Australian history. “This is also occurring in the US, Canada and New Zealand.”

A public debate over the impact of colonisation on Australia’s indigenous population has raged since the 1980s, shortly after academics began disputing the official view of a peaceful settlement of Australia, instead arguing it was an invasion resisted by the indigenous population.

John Howard, a former prime minister, fuelled these history wars when he criticised academics as “guilt purveyors” who viewed the country’s history as “little more than a disgraceful story of imperialism, exploitation, racism, sexism and other intellectual forms of discrimination”.

The vandalism of colonial-era statues in Sydney followed an article by Stan Grant, an indigenous journalist, reflecting on the riots in Charlottesville sparked by a council decision to remove a statue of Robert E Lee, a Confederate general in the US civil war.

“America cannot avoid the legacy of racism,” wrote Mr Grant. “We find it all too easy to avoid.”

Mr Grant said the inscription on Captain Cook’s statue, which reads: “He discovered this territory in 1770,” was wrong, as indigenous people had lived in Australia for 65,000 years. He argued the inscription should be corrected and noted Australia’s failure to teach the true history of the “frontier wars”, which involved massacres of indigenous peoples during settlement.

Bill Shorten, opposition Labor party leader, backed adding an additional plaque to the monument to recognise indigenous history. Sydney city council is reviewing the statues.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the government, which is considering a 2018 referendum on changing the constitution to specifically recognise indigenous people, expunge contentious references to race and create a commission to oversee a process of truth-telling about indigenous history.

Successive governments have struggled to come to terms with colonial history. In 2008 Kevin Rudd, then Labor prime minister, issued an apology to the “stolen generations” — the tens of thousands of indigenous children forcibly removed from their families under policies relating to “absorption” and “assimilation” as well as for reasons of child welfare and protection. But the “frontier wars” are still largely excluded from official histories and school curriculums, say some academics.

“The White Australia policy introduced on federation in 1901 not only kept non-whites out of Australia, it also swept away the past and the history of the frontier wars,” says Lyndall Ryan, professor of history at the University of Newcastle.

Her team recently mapped more than 150 massacres of indigenous people following the arrival of white settlers in the late 18th century, which some scholars claim amounts to genocide.

They have pieced together the information from contemporary newspapers, colonial texts, personal journals and first-person accounts. A massacre is defined as the killing of six or more people.

“The frontier wars aren’t over yet because we haven’t come to terms with this part of our history yet,” says Ms Ryan. “There is still a view that if you question what people did in the past it somehow belittles us as Australians.”