This is a dismal time for Britain’s foreign policy establishment. For decades, the UK has been a serious and respected global player in defence and diplomacy. But recent days have brought humiliation.

The resignations of Michael Fallon, defence secretary, and Priti Patel at international development, have been an embarrassment for the government. Boris Johnson’s serious mistake regarding remarks he made over a British woman jailed in Iran has been worrying for her family and alarmed many in Whitehall and Westminster.

These controversies are about the errors of individual politicians. A larger question that some in Whitehall are asking is where Britain’s foreign policy is heading after Brexit. What sort of country does the UK want to be? What will it stand for after it has left the EU? These issues were at the heart of a speech at Chatham House this week by Simon Fraser (pictured), former head of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and now managing partner of Flint-Global, a consultancy.

Sir Simon started out by acknowledging how lacklustre the UK foreign policy effort has become. He noted that Mr Johnson failed to interest the G7 in his impromptu proposals for sanctions against Russia over Syria; that the UK was heavily outvoted in a recent UN vote on the Chagos Islands; and that the UK barely murmured over Donald Trump’s travel ban and withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

“It is hard to call to mind a major foreign policy matter on which we have had decisive influence since the referendum,” he said.

But Sir Simon’s bigger endeavour was to ask where UK foreign policy goes from here. He worked on the assumption that the UK will leave the EU in an orderly process after a two-year transition. He then argued that UK diplomacy would ultimately be shaped (as it has been since Suez) around three pillars: its relationship with the US, the EU and the world’s major institutions. In his view “each element is now in question”.

On the US, he said Mr Trump’s actions make the UK-US relationship “less comfortable and certain” and that the UK should stop assuming it will get easy trade favours from Washington. The challenge for the UK must be to persevere in making “a vigorous offer of support to America in preserving and reinventing its leadership”.

On Europe, he said that influencing the EU will be much harder when the UK is outside the club. It is important that the UK sets out “attractive proposals” for how it wants to work on key areas where it has influence: sanctions policy, defence and intelligence. “We have strong cards to play”, but the UK must recognise that “the road to Global Britain will still begin at Calais”.

As for global institutions, he argued that the UK needs to think much harder about which ones really matter to it. This is because Britain will find it harder to make its weight felt outside the EU. “When we delivered a collective EU position in the UN or the WTO, we delivered 20 per cent of the world economy and 7 per cent of the world’s population,” he said. “In future, the figures will be 3 per cent and 1 per cent.” At the UN, France will represent the wider European constituency. He added: “Over time, leaving the EU will raise more eyebrows over our Security Council veto.”

There is a limit to how far anyone can go in setting a prospectus for UK foreign policy beyond Brexit. Sir Simon is a veteran diplomat who is awed by the scale of the task ahead: “We have hardly begun to think seriously about the consequences of leaving the EU for our international future.”

But while all his professional instincts as a former civil servant are to make the best of the referendum decision, his disenchantment with the Brexit vote is clear. Perhaps his most searing paragraph lies here:

“Our political establishment commands little respect abroad, and the negative economic consequences of Brexit are beginning to show. To have a successful foreign policy, we need to fix the roof back home. That means convincing people that those in positions of power are committed to helping them achieve a better life through fair taxation and investment in infrastructure, housing, and education. Leaving the EU is not the answer to this challenge: it is a massive displacement of effort.”

Hard numbers

The UK is set to have the lowest growth of almost any EU country when it leaves the bloc in 2019, according to new forecasts from the European Commission that show Britain being outstripped by an accelerating eurozone. Brussels’ latest set of economic forecasts forecast that UK growth will fall to 1.1 per cent in 2019, only marginally ahead of Italy and far behind the 1.9 per cent growth expected for the euro area

