Electric scooter companies operating in Germany are braced for a blow to their businesses as Berlin and other state governments push for a regulatory crackdown that could lead to a ban in Europe’s largest market for the vehicles.

German politicians will vote on amendments to the country’s Road Traffic Act on Friday, which would hand individual cities the power to heavily restrict the areas in which e-scooters can be parked or banish them from the streets entirely.

The micro-vehicles were first legalised in Germany last June, but start-ups armed with hundreds of millions of dollars of venture capital have since flooded the country’s major metropolitan areas with tens of thousands of scooters.

Widespread vandalism, erratic driving and multiple accidents in cities such as Munich have fuelled calls for tougher regulation.

The backlash is being led by Berlin, which is served by at least six apps, including US groups Bird, Lime, and Uber Jump, as well as European competitors Circ, Tier, and Voi.

“The use of pedestrian areas by commercial providers of rented electric scooters . . . is increasingly causing traffic problems for other road users”, the city’s government argues, “in particular for pedestrians and people with reduced mobility”.

The amendment proposals to the Road Traffic Act put forward by the capital were backed in two preliminary votes in the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper chamber, by a majority of the country’s 16 states.

If the proposals pass in the Bundesrat on Friday, the last legislative hurdle, the regulations will designate e-scooters as commercial entities, which have to apply for permits to use public spaces including sidewalks, and will come into effect from June 1.

German cities and states would then have the power to ban the vehicles by refusing companies permits to operate them.

“It could mean that some cities in Germany lose their electric scooters,” said Claus Unterkircher, a manager at Voi’s European arm. The Swedish company boasts 4m users on the continent, and has already deployed 1,000 scooters on the streets of Berlin.

“We are pro regulation, but we are pro smart regulation,” Mr Unterkircher added.

In a position paper compiled by the six main German operators, e-scooter companies argue a change in the law “would deny a young, growing industry the opportunity to prove itself as a building block of the mobility of the future”.

The paper cites research that found a fifth of e-scooter users do so instead of using their cars, and argue that in several cities, the vehicles plug gaps in the public transport network.

The impending crackdown comes as e-scooter providers are engaged in a turf-war over a European market that McKinsey has estimated could be worth up to $150bn in the next decade, but in which margins remain razor-thin.

After an anarchic period of experimentation, several cities, including Paris and Marseille, have restricted the number of licensed operators, prompting a push towards consolidation.

Last month, Bird announced it would buy Circ, while other start-ups have scaled back their operations and cut jobs.

Germany’s cycle-friendly cities, in which several providers have managed to hit profitability, have become a key market for the fledgling industry.

Earlier this week, San Francisco-based Lime appealed to customers in the country, its second-largest market, to petition their state governments.

“With millions of trips in just six months, e-scooters are already making an active contribution to relieving traffic in city centres and are an integral part of urban mobility,” the start-up said.

“If [the new regulations] come into force as planned, e-scooters could soon disappear from the cityscape or only be found very occasionally.”