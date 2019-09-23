FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

EU leaders attending the UN’s climate summit this week could be forgiven for feeling quietly pleased over Europe’s leading role on global climate action. Faced with a recalcitrant US administration that has junked the Paris climate accord, Brussels has been loudly proclaiming its green credentials in response to mass demonstrations for action.

Much of that noise has come with the new president-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The German has made sustainability the red hot priority for her first months in office and wants climate to be the “hallmark” of her presidency. She has pledged a “Green New Deal” which is likely to include ideas for a carbon border tax and policies to accelerate Europe’s goal to become the first climate neutral major economy in the world by 2050.

Even Mrs von der Leyen’s native Germany, long considered a laggard among European governments on the climate challenge — responded to the call last week with a €54bn spending blitz to help Berlin reach its emission targets.

Although the EU might be the best in class at the UN this week (compared to the US and big polluters like India and China), Mrs von der Leyen still needs to overcome infighting among her member states.

The EU will not present a united front in New York on its climate neutrality pledge after four countries failed to sign up to the target this summer. The holdouts — Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Estonia — have yet to be convinced that they won’t suffer the economic cost of Europe forging ahead to a green new future.

Poland, whose economy is heavily coal-reliant, would need to spend €60bn to meet the EU’s 2030 emission targets. Estonia — which has a climate-sceptic far-right party governing in coalition — won’t commit to any targets until it knows how much the transition costs its economy.

The opposition is not intractable. But the solution offered by Mrs von der Leyen looks set to run into early trouble.

To bring the holdouts on board, Brussels wants a “Just Transition Fund” to compensate poorer coal-heavy, regions for the cost of going green. The hitch: richer countries (often the most gung-ho on sustainability) are not keen to pay.

Faced with bigger EU budget costs after Brexit, net paying countries would rather not stump-up extra cash for the likes of Warsaw and Budapest. Isabella Lovin, Sweden’s deputy prime minister, told reporters earlier this month that Sweden is already facing a “substantial increase in our membership fee to the EU”.

Ms Lovin said her government has yet to form a position on how to finance any transition fund, but warned that there were already “substantial resources” in the EU budget that could be siphoned off towards hitting climate goals. For big recipients like the Poles, that will spark worries that they could lose fiercely protected cohesion funds.

For Europe’s push on climate neutrality to become a reality, Mrs von der Leyen will need to ensure green goals avoid becoming entangled in the most sensitive fight of all: money.

Chart du jour: Germany’s green wave rolls on

A striking new poll from one of Germany’s richest states show the Green wave has yet to peak. The Green party in Baden-Württemberg is at a record 38 per cent, giving it a double-digit lead over Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Süddeutsche Zeitung report from the party’s conference in Stuttgart this weekend where the Greens are flexing their political clout.

Brexitville

Courting no-deal

Boris Johnson attends the UN general assembly on Monday where he will meet his French, German and EU counterparts but most the Brexit action will be in the UK Supreme Court. A decision on the legality of the PM’s prorogation is due any time this week. (FT) As for the negotiations, Mr Johnson’s sherpa David Frost has been told by Brussels that the UK’s three “concept” non-papers on how to solve the backstop risk leaving the EU’s single market vulnerable to abuse. Jean-Claude Juncker, outgoing commission president, tells El País, he doesn’t think the prime minister is “playing a game” and still wants a Brexit deal.

The most powerful woman in Europe

The DUP’s Arlene Foster has the power to preserve the UK constitution and the course of modern Brexit history. Katy Hayward at Queen’s University Belfast examines what it will take for Foster to drop her “blood-red lines” on the backstop in this Guardian op-ed.

Level with me

Wolfgang Münchau on why the EU’s “obsession with regulatory competition” means it will never give up its demands for the UK to abide by a level playing field decades after Brexit:

“The EU would surely feel threatened by a “Singapore-style” Brexit in which Britain diverges from the regulatory standards that govern the single market. Even if the European Commission were ready to agree a trade deal that would leave the UK with regulatory autonomy, it would never be approved by the parliaments of all EU member states. France would surely not ratify.”

Brexit round-up

Tony Blair is under fire after it was revealed he is advising Emmanuel Macron on how to stop Brexit. (The Telegraph) European auto manufacturers are warning a no-deal Brexit would trigger billions of euros in losses. (Reuters) The Labour party don’t seem to have taken much notice of the Tories’ travails and are busy fighting their own civil war and pushing to abolish private schools. (FT)

What we’re reading on Planet Europe

No respite for Macron

France’s “yellow vest” protesters returned to the streets of Paris this weekend. Nearly 160 demonstrators have been held in custody with another 100 wanted, according to Le Monde. Le JDD reports on the latest Ifop poll which shows a slight dip in Mr Macron’s popularity.

Geert ‘The Ghost’ Wilders

The Dutch anti-Islam, anti-euro Freedom party led by Geert Wilders was once in government, topped opinion polls in 2017 and has been the obsession of the Dutch press for over a decade. Volkskrant reports on how Mr Wilders and his party have become a “non-existent” force that technically, still exists.

The Great Rebate Debate

Germany has told EU member states it won’t accept a deal for the bloc’s next common budget to be greater than 1 per cent of GNI. Berlin is also demanding its prized rebate stays after Brexit. (Der Spiegel).

Iberian discipline

António Costa of Portugal has transformed from a determined “anti-austerity” leader into a champion of the fiscal orthodoxy favoured in Brussels, as the prime minister targets centrist voters. (FT)

In da club

The New York Times reports on Romania’s push to get all the perks of EU membership — including access to the Schengen borderless travel area — 12 years after it joined the bloc:

“We see it as discrimination,” George Ciamba, the Romanian minister for European affairs, said in an interview. “We showed solidarity during the migration crisis and took people from boats in Malta, and we expect this solidarity to be returned.”

Inquiry challenged

Malta’s government will launch a public inquiry into the death of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. But the family of the murder victim has been left furious by the named appointees and questioned their independence. (FT/Reuters)

Coming up on Monday

Mario Draghi is in Brussels this afternoon for his last hearing in front of MEPs before he ends his stint at the ECB on October 31. World leaders are in New York for the first day of the United Nations general assembly.

