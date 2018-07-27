Listen to this article
Diving to glory Spectators watch as diver Florid Gashi performs the winning jump from the Ura e Fshejte bridge during the 68th traditional annual high diving competition in Kosovo
Saved Migrants wrapped in Red Cross blankets disembark from a Spanish coastguard boat after being rescued from an inflatable craft in the Mediterranean Sea at Algeciras harbour
Talking trade US president Donald Trump meets European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC in an effort to defuse global trade tensions
Voting day A soldier looks on at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan
Out of season Participants dressed as Santa Claus take a dip at Bellevue Beach as part of the World Santa Congress, an annual two-day event held in Copenhagen
Ewe did it British Prime Minister Theresa May presents the prize for best sheep during a visit to the Royal Welsh Show in LLanelwedd, Wales
Shock and joy Norway’s Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men’s 400m hurdles at the London Anniversary Games
Dam collapse Parents carry their children as they evacuate their home during a flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos
Playing with fire A man holds a Tezutsu hanabi (handheld firework) dedicated to the Yoshida Shrine on the eve of the Toyohashi Gion festival, in Toyohashi, Japan
Low-flying hazard Runners pause as a Canada goose flies towards Monroe Harbor during the 2018 Humana Rock ’n’ Roll Chicago 5km run at Grant Park in Chicago
Devastation An aerial of the damage after the wildfires in Mati in Greece that killed more than 80 people