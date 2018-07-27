Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

© Visar Kryeziu/AP

Diving to glory Spectators watch as diver Florid Gashi performs the winning jump from the Ura e Fshejte bridge during the 68th traditional annual high diving competition in Kosovo

© Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty

Saved Migrants wrapped in Red Cross blankets disembark from a Spanish coastguard boat after being rescued from an inflatable craft in the Mediterranean Sea at Algeciras harbour

© Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Talking trade US president Donald Trump meets European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC in an effort to defuse global trade tensions

© Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Voting day A soldier looks on at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan

© Mads Claus Rasmussen/AFP/Getty

Out of season Participants dressed as Santa Claus take a dip at Bellevue Beach as part of the World Santa Congress, an annual two-day event held in Copenhagen

© Christopher Furlong/Getty

Ewe did it British Prime Minister Theresa May presents the prize for best sheep during a visit to the Royal Welsh Show in LLanelwedd, Wales

© Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

Shock and joy Norway’s Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men’s 400m hurdles at the London Anniversary Games

© Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Dam collapse Parents carry their children as they evacuate their home during a flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos

© AFP/Getty Images

Playing with fire A man holds a Tezutsu hanabi (handheld firework) dedicated to the Yoshida Shrine on the eve of the Toyohashi Gion festival, in Toyohashi, Japan

© Ronald Martinez/Getty

Low-flying hazard Runners pause as a Canada goose flies towards Monroe Harbor during the 2018 Humana Rock ’n’ Roll Chicago 5km run at Grant Park in Chicago

© Reuters

Devastation An aerial of the damage after the wildfires in Mati in Greece that killed more than 80 people