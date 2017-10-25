Theresa May scraps proposals to cap housing benefits

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Theresa May has dropped plans to cap the housing benefit for tenants of supported and social housing as the government changes course in its response to Britain’s housing crisis.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, the prime minister said the government would scrap proposals for all social housing tenants — and those living in supported housing — to have their housing benefit capped in line with rents paid in the private sector.

Housing associations have lobbied against the cap, which was due to come into force in 2018, and welcomed the government’s shift.

The National Housing Federation, which represents housing associations, had warned the government that its members would not be able to develop housing for people requiring extra care and support without confidence in the government’s funding.

Earlier this year it said 85 per cent of supported housing developments planned by its members had been cancelled because of uncertainty surrounding benefits payments.

“We are absolutely delighted,” said David Orr, chief executive of NHF, speaking after Mrs May’s announcement. The proposed cap, he said, “bore no relation” to the “real cost” of providing supported housing.

Terrie Alafat, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, another industry group, said the announcement signalled that the government has “clearly listened” to the concerns of housing professionals.

Implementing the cap was expected to save the government around £500m over the next three to four years, according to a parliamentary briefing paper released in June.

The move was also characterised as part of the government’s renewed commitment to social housing — a policy that has been out of favour with the Conservative party in recent years as it sought to tighten government spending.

“Things are really starting to change and it is great to see social housing getting the right kind of attention it deserves,” said Mr Orr of the NHF.

A shortage of affordable housing has moved to the top of the political agenda as the growth in house prices in recent years has outstripped that of wages, making it difficult for young and less affluent people to own homes or afford rent.

Earlier this month, Mrs May told the Conservative conference that the government would increase its affordable homes budget by £2bn, taking the total to almost £9bn, in a move that would fund the building of 25,000 properties over five years.

The money was earmarked for old-style social rent homes, where tenants pay around half of the market rent. Before the financial crisis, housing associations obtained more than £4bn each year from the government to build subsidised “social rent” housing.

However, the coalition government slashed subsidies in 2010, and associations began to build “affordable rent” housing where they could charge tenants up to 80 per cent of market rents.

The government has said it will publish a new model on how it plans to fund supported housing on October 31.