Cuts with a Caribbean flavour at Fendi SS18

“You have be careful of streetwear”, said Karl Lagerfeld shortly after the Fendi SS18 collection he co-designs with Silvia Venturini Fendi. “It’s too easy, you know. Of, course it gives a look the touch of today, but it’s not a triumph of creativity.”

You can always rely on Lagerfeld to drop an acerbic commentary on the state of the industry and the latest trends abroad each season. His remarks — ever sharp, brusque and to the point — are always guaranteed to stir the pot.

As was the custom, following the Fendi show, the designer was enthroned in a bone white room doing a series of soundbite interviews for the awaiting press.

Some people may want to talk about moods and feelings, but Lagerfeld’s interest is focused on the techniques and challenges of working materials in new ways. “Designers should be left with propositions, they shouldn’t make statements,” he replied when I asked if his use of transparency in the show pointed to a softer femininity in fashion more generally. “I can’t say that: that would be pretentious.”

© Catwalking

Now in his eighties, Lagerfeld’s devotion to the creative process is still insatiable. For SS18, he had fused Caribbean flavours, chequer prints and Futurist florals to create a “kaleidoscope” of colours and textures in minty greens, pinks and oceanic blues. He had enjoyed playing with geometry created by juxtaposing striping, and the “triangles and squares” revealed in the cut. Many of the looks drew on classical couture silhouettes full-skirts, nipped waists and powerfully big shoulders, but mixed in modern fabrication. A slinky tea dress came in a sheath of plasticky pink sequins; the skirts were denim, while a big shopping tote bag was made in transparent tartan mesh.

The Caribbean flavours were there in the colours and the short-sleeved worker’s shirts, which lent looks a certain Dr. No-style loucheness. “We can all be a little louche,” correct. The catwalk swayed to the strains of composer Henry Mancini, and bag straps featured tropical palm frond fringes.

Conjuring the culture of the islands at a time when many of them are literally in the dark following successive hurricanes might have felt a little awkward. Was it an unfortunate association? “Well, you have to remember,” said Lagerfeld, “this show was created for a life six months from now.” One hopes that there will have been significant recovery by then. Perhaps now is absolutely the right time to give it some attention.

Lagerfeld, who is never not focused on the future and the possibilities it might bring, is certain of one thing. That things must keep moving. That things must move on. In casting the models he had looked for the younger, next-generation faces that will bring a new energy to the fashion. It all looked very fresh. “Exactly,” replied Lagerfeld with a grin. “Just like us.”

Photographs: Catwalking