Boris Johnson caved in to Marcus Rashford’s campaign to provide free school meals over the summer holidays, but why did it take so long? No 10 responded by defending the statue of Winston Churchill and engaging further in the ‘war on woke’. Plus, we discuss the merger of DFID and FCO and why the NHS contact-tracing app was binned to be replaced by Apple and Google’s alternative. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Laura Hughes and Sarah Neville. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

