Those who started investing in the pandemic could be forgiven for thinking it was easy. Over the past two years, markets have pulled back strongly, breaking record after record — but now volatility has returned.

On this week’s Money Clinic podcast, presenter Claer Barrett meets two listeners who are weighing up how to rebalance their investment portfolios.

James, 38, built a portfolio of UK-focused equities in his stocks and shares Isa. He was doing well, but market movements and rising inflation have made him realise the lack of diversification.

Gillian, 34, has taken a different approach, investing as much as she can into her company pension, maxing out her employers’ contribution and available tax relief. However, she hasn’t paid much attention to what her pension is actually invested in.

Investment experts Rosie Carr, editor of Investors’ Chronicle, and Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, give their views on how investors can manage threat of rising inflation, and different ways of approaching asset allocation and building a diversified portfolio.

The Money Clinic podcast is a general discussion about investment topics, and does not constitute an investment recommendation or individual financial advice. Your capital is at risk when you invest.

To listen, click here, or search for Money Clinic wherever you get your podcasts.