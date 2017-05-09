Spirit Airlines Inc.

Spirit Airlines shares fall amid reports of fights, delayed fights

Fast FT

by: Jessica Dye

US budget carrier Spirit Airlines’ shares are stalling amid reports of passenger brawls following flight cancellations at a Florida airport.

The airline’s shares were down 4.6 per cent midday on Tuesday, following widely shared social media video of chaos breaking out at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday night. Reuters reported that the carrier, which is in a dispute with its pilots, had cancelled several flights, stranding numerous passengers.

If the decline holds, it will be the largest one-day drop since January 27, according to Bloomberg data.

It’s the latest sign of increasing friction between airlines and their passengers, following an incident last month that saw a passenger being dragged off of a crowded United Continental flight. At a subsequent congressional hearing, some US lawmakers said they would weigh legislation to safeguard the rights of airline passengers.

Spirit did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.