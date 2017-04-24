Trump plans to slash corporation tax rate to 15%

The Trump administration is seeking a dramatic reduction in the rate of corporation tax to 15 per cent, a White House official said, as the president seeks to accelerate growth by easing burdens on US business.

That rate would be lower than the corporation tax rate being sought under plans developed by House Republican leaders, but it mirrors Donald Trump’s campaign goals to more than halve corporation tax from the current 35 per cent.

The proposed reduction comes as the administration places a higher priority on easing taxes than on curbing the US budget deficit. As such, it will encounter a rocky reception among fiscal conservatives in Congress, who worry about America’s escalating public debt and will be the arbiters of what tax legislation is proposed and passed.

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, has suggested that tax reductions would pay for themselves by galvanising higher growth and generating fresh revenue for the government.

Mr Mnuchin told the Financial Times last week that so-called dynamic models for scoring tax changes could show an extra $2tn of revenue under differing growth assumptions, saying the impact of growth of around 3 per cent was “staggering”.

The administration’s tax-cutting plans may show an increased budget deficit under static models that do not account for the impact of higher growth on tax receipts, Mr Mnuchin has added.

Mr Trump last week sought to accelerate the release of the administration’s tax plans after weeks of uncertainty, saying that an announcement would come on Wednesday. The White House official said Mr Trump’s team had looked at a range of options before settling on the 15 per cent rate.

However, a detailed tax blueprint is not expected this week, with Mick Mulvaney, the president’s budget director, saying a complete proposal will not be ready until June.

Mr Mulvaney told Fox News Sunday that the announcement would set out the White House’s principles on tax, some of the ideas it did and did not like, and some of the rates it was targeting. A White House spokeswoman declined to comment on the contents of the announcement.

The 15 per cent corporation tax target was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

While the Treasury may be relying on “dynamic” economic models to suggest that deep tax cuts do not add to the deficit, Congress will have to use more conservative assumptions used by the Joint Committee on Taxation.

If these show the tax reductions adding to the deficit, it could create procedural headaches within Congress. To get through the Senate without Democratic party support, the tax package cannot add to the deficit over a 10-year timeframe.

That means the measures may have to expire by then — something that is unpopular among many Republicans who have been seeking permanent reforms.

The tax reform blueprint championed by House speaker Paul Ryan is intended to be revenue-neutral over 10 years, providing greater certainty to business. That comprehensive plan includes a reduction in business tax to 20 per cent and a controversial border-adjusted tax that adds $1tn of revenues but has lost support in the White House.